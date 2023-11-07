(Bloomberg) — If a measure of the nation’s growing debt repayment bill is any guide, U.S. Treasuries may face renewed selling pressure in the new year.

Most read from Bloomberg

Estimated annual interest payments on the U.S. government’s debt pile topped $1 trillion late last month, Bloomberg analysis shows. This estimated amount has doubled over the past 19 months from the equivalent forecast at that time.

Estimated interest expense is calculated using US Treasury data that tells the government’s monthly outstanding debt balance and the average interest it pays.

Of course, the scale of the estimated interest costs differs from the amount actually paid by the Treasury. Interest costs ultimately totaled $879.3 billion in the fiscal year ended Sept. 30, up from $717.6 billion the previous year and about 14% of total outlays.

But, looking ahead, the rise in yields on long-term Treasuries in recent months suggests that the government will continue to face a rising interest bill.

The worsening metrics could reignite the debate about the US fiscal path amid heavy borrowing from Washington. That dynamic has already helped push bond yields higher, threatened the return of so-called bond watchdogs and prompted Fitch Ratings to downgrade U.S. government debt in August.

“There will be further increases in Treasury coupon auctions and T-bill outstanding going forward,” Bloomberg Intelligence strategists Ira Jersey and Will Hoffman wrote in a research note. “In addition to the over $2 trillion deficit in the near term, rising maturities will also need to be refinanced following the surge in issuance from March 2020.”

the story continues

Why the US deficit is once again, and will remain, a matter of concern: QuickTake

(Updated to clarify method of interest-cost calculation.)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2023 Bloomberg LP

Source: finance.yahoo.com