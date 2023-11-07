November 7, 2023
US debt interest bill rockets to more than trillion per year


(Bloomberg) — If a measure of the nation’s growing debt repayment bill is any guide, U.S. Treasuries may face renewed selling pressure in the new year.

Most read from Bloomberg

Estimated annual interest payments on the U.S. government’s debt pile topped $1 trillion late last month, Bloomberg analysis shows. This estimated amount has doubled over the past 19 months from the equivalent forecast at that time.

Estimated interest expense is calculated using US Treasury data that tells the government’s monthly outstanding debt balance and the average interest it pays.

Of course, the scale of the estimated interest costs differs from the amount actually paid by the Treasury. Interest costs ultimately totaled $879.3 billion in the fiscal year ended Sept. 30, up from $717.6 billion the previous year and about 14% of total outlays.

But, looking ahead, the rise in yields on long-term Treasuries in recent months suggests that the government will continue to face a rising interest bill.

The worsening metrics could reignite the debate about the US fiscal path amid heavy borrowing from Washington. That dynamic has already helped push bond yields higher, threatened the return of so-called bond watchdogs and prompted Fitch Ratings to downgrade U.S. government debt in August.

“There will be further increases in Treasury coupon auctions and T-bill outstanding going forward,” Bloomberg Intelligence strategists Ira Jersey and Will Hoffman wrote in a research note. “In addition to the over $2 trillion deficit in the near term, rising maturities will also need to be refinanced following the surge in issuance from March 2020.”

the story continues

Why the US deficit is once again, and will remain, a matter of concern: QuickTake

(Updated to clarify method of interest-cost calculation.)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2023 Bloomberg LP

Source: finance.yahoo.com

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related News

Apple may eliminate mini LED iPad Pro with 2024 OLED model

Apple may eliminate mini LED iPad Pro with 2024 OLED model

November 7, 2023

Analysis-Investors take on risk for some bad loans, but not all

November 7, 2023

You may have missed

Apple may eliminate mini LED iPad Pro with 2024 OLED model

Apple may eliminate mini LED iPad Pro with 2024 OLED model

November 7, 2023

Analysis-Investors take on risk for some bad loans, but not all

November 7, 2023
Pierdan su dinnero… y la vista: evento de bored apes lastima a los assistants con rayos laser

Pierdan su dinnero… y la vista: evento de bored apes lastima a los assistants con rayos laser

November 7, 2023
In six charts, why the US outlook is ‘fragile’ and investors should be defensive

In six charts, why the US outlook is ‘fragile’ and investors should be defensive

November 7, 2023
UK bond market rises fastest in Europe amid interest rate expectations

UK bond market rises fastest in Europe amid interest rate expectations

November 7, 2023
America’s Federal Reserve may soon go blind

Pasco approves financial guru Dave Ramsey’s controversial textbook

November 7, 2023