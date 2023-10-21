US debt has increased by $10 trillion since 2001, indicating that 'the Bush and Trump tax cuts have broken our modern tax structure'

The US Treasury Department on Friday released new data related to the 2023 budget, which showed a worrying decline in the country’s tax revenues compared to gross domestic product – a measure that fell by 16.5% despite a growing economy – and in the annual deficit. There was an increase that essentially doubled in the last year.

“Following record U.S. government spending in 2020 and 2021” due to programs related to the economic fallout from the COVID-19 crisis, Washington Post“The deficit was projected to decline from about $3 trillion in 2022 to closer to $1 trillion. But instead of falling to its pre-pandemic level, the deficit unexpectedly increased this year to nearly $2 trillion,” the report said.

While most reporting on Treasury data has painted a picture of different and overlapping dynamics explaining the increase in the deficit – including higher payments on debt due to interest rates, tax filing exemptions related to extreme weather events, the impact of student debt, Is included. An forgiveness program that was later canceled, or a drop in capital gains receipts — progressive tax experts say none of these complexities should serve to mask the core of a budget that brings in less than it spends: Tax exemption for the rich.

Bobby Kogan, senior director of federal budget policy at the Center for American Progress, has repeatedly argued that there is one clear and single main cause of the rising deficit in recent years: Republican tax cuts that mostly benefit the wealthy and profitable corporations.

In response to Treasury data released Friday, Kogan said that “about 75%” of the increase in the deficit and debt ratio, the amount of federal debt relative to the overall size of the economy, was due to revenue shortfalls as a result of the GOP. -Tax cuts approved in recent decades. “Of the remaining 25%,” he said, “more than half” were higher interest payments on debt related to Federal Reserve policy.

“We have a revenue problem because of the tax cuts,” Kogan said, pointing to major tax laws enacted under the administrations of George W. Bush and Donald Trump. “The Bush and Trump tax cuts broke our modern tax structure. Revenues are significantly lower and no longer grow much with the economy.” And he offered this view about rising debt ratios:

“The point I want to make again and again is that the last time CBO projected stable debt/GDP, spending went down, not up,” Kogan said in a tweet Friday night. “It is lower revenues that are 100% responsible for the change in debt estimates. If you take nothing else for granted, skip this point.”

In his tweet, Kogan offered the following chart to show the recent and projected levels of both federal revenues and spending relative to gross domestic product (GDP):

In a detailed analysis prepared in March, Kogan reported that, “If the Trump tax cuts—along with the Bush tax cuts and their extensions—were not in place, revenues would be on track to keep pace with spending indefinitely, and The debt ratio (debt as a percentage of the economy) would decline. Instead, these tax cuts have added $10 trillion to the debt since their enactment and increased the debt ratio by 57 percent since 2001 and by 90 percent. are responsible for more than 100% of the increase in the debt ratio if the one-time costs of bills in response to COVID-19 and the Great Recession are excluded.”

On Friday, the office of Senator Sheldon Whitehouse (D-I.) cited the same numbers in a press release responding to the new Treasury report.

“Tax breaks for the wealthy are draining the federal government of much-needed revenue: Taxes passed by former Presidents Trump and Bush have added $10 trillion to the debt and pushed the debt-to-GDP ratio to 57 percent since 2001. “If not for those tax cuts, U.S. debt as a share of the economy would decline.”

Whitehouse, who chairs the Senate Budget Committee, said both the decline in federal revenues and the increase in the overall deficit have the same primary cause: the GOP’s allegiance to wealthy individuals and powerful corporations that control their campaigns.

“In their blind loyalty to their mega-donors, Republicans’ fixation on massive tax cuts for billionaires has created a revenue problem that is increasing our national debt,” Whitehouse said Friday night. “Even as federal spending declined relative to the size of the economy last year, the deficit grew because Republicans rigged the tax code so that big corporations and the rich can avoid paying their fair share.”

Offering a solution, Whitehouse said, “Fixing our corrupt tax code and cracking down on wealthy tax cheats would help reduce the deficit. It would also ensure that teachers and firefighters make less money than billionaires. Don’t pay higher tax rates, provide a level playing field for the little guys.” business, and foster a strong economy for all.”

None of the latest data – which shows that tax cuts have hurt revenues and therefore increased deficits and increased debt – should come as no surprise.

In 2018, shortly after the Trump tax cuts were signed into law, a Congressional Budget Office (CBO) report predicted exactly this outcome: revenues would decline; Annual deficit will increase; And even the economic growth promised by Republicans will not be enough to close the budget gap to justify this gift.

Senator Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) and now the Senate majority leader said at the time, “CBO’s latest report exposes the scam behind Republicans’ rosy rhetoric that their tax bill will pay for itself.”

“Republicans increased the national debt by giving tax breaks to their billionaire friends, and now they want everyone else to pay for them.”

In its 2018 report, CBO projected that the deficit would grow to $804 billion by the end of that fiscal year. Now, despite all the empty promises and whining from the GOP and their allied deficit advocates, the economic prescription they pushed through Congress has resulted in the annual deficit more than doubling, while the nation’s poorest and most vulnerable People are being demanded to pay its price. Cuts are being sought to key social programs including food aid, the education budget, unemployment benefits and housing assistance.

Meanwhile, the GOP majority in the US House – currently with or without the speaker – still has half a chance to extend the Trump tax cuts. In May, a CBO analysis of that pending legislation found that such an extension would add an additional $3.5 trillion to the national debt.

Senator Whitehouse said at the time, “Republicans have increased the national debt by giving tax breaks to their billionaire friends, and now they want everyone else to pay for them.” “It’s one of the great mysteries of life that Republicans can keep a straight face while they simultaneously cite the deficit to make massive spending cuts to vital programs and support a bill that “Would blow up the deficit to extend trillions in tax cuts to the people who need them the least.”

Source: www.commondreams.org