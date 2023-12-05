by Hannah Lang

WASHINGTON, Dec 5 (Reuters) – The cryptocurrency industry was on track to set a new record for federal lobbying spending, according to data provided to Reuters by the nonprofit research group, after a year in which companies sought to repair their reputations and Was struggling to advance friendly legislation. Open secret.

Crypto companies spent $18.96 million on lobbying in the first three quarters of 2023, compared to $16.1 million during the same period in 2022. This was despite the spectacular meltdown of crypto exchange FTX last year, which was a top ten spender. Last year, companies including FTX spent a total of about $22 million on lobbying.

Coinbase, the largest US crypto exchange, again led the pack by spending $2.16 million, followed by Foris DAX, which operates Crypto.com, the Blockchain Association, and Binance Holdings.

“Our goal is to bridge the education gap by connecting directly with policymakers, building relationships, and building a common-sense regulatory framework,” Kristin Smith, CEO of the Blockchain Association, said in a statement.

Crypto companies have been expanding in Washington to try to repair their reputations after a series of scandals last year, including the collapse of FTX, whose former CEO Sam Bankman-Fried was a familiar presence in Washington. Last month, a Manhattan federal court jury found him guilty of fraud.

Crypto companies are also trying to combat increasing regulatory scrutiny, particularly from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, which says the industry is violating its rules. The lobbying increased after the SEC sued Coinbase and Binance in June for allegedly failing to register tokens, claims they have denied.

The industry is also pressuring the SEC to approve a spot Bitcoin exchange-traded fund (ETF), which would open the world’s largest cryptocurrency to millions of investors. Optimism that the agency will greenlight the product after losing a major court case on the case over the summer helped push bitcoin to a 20-month high on Monday.

Crypto companies are also trying to push friendly legislation in the House of Representatives and scored a victory in July when a congressional committee in that chamber passed two major bills that lobbyists say will help provide clarity. What existing financial regulations apply to crypto companies.

Although those bills have yet to move forward, crypto lobbyists are not giving up. Coinbase, which launched a grassroots advocacy campaign in September, is continuing its effort with meetings with more lawmakers in the coming weeks, a spokesperson said.

Binance and Crypto.com did not respond to requests for comment. (Reporting by Hannah Lang in Washington; Editing by Michelle Price and Matthew Lewis)

Source: finance.yahoo.com