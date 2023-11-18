US crude oil fell into a bear market this week and may fall further as China is ‘upsetting the market’

US crude oil prices entered a bear market this week, down 22% from September highs, as traders debate whether the surge was driven by market fundamentals or just speculation. Inspired by. The West Texas Intermediate contract for December sold off sharply on Thursday, falling about 5% on the day to close at $72.90 a barrel, $21 less than the September 27 US crude close of $93.68. And the global benchmark Brent crude contract for January is threatening to slip into a bear market after closing at $77.42 a barrel on Thursday, about 20% lower than September’s $96.55 a barrel. Leo Mariani, senior research analyst at Roth MKM, described it as a “dead cat bounce after speculators liquidated.” U.S. crude and global benchmarks each rose about 4% on Friday. What exactly caused this week’s selloff is a matter of debate, with some analysts pointing to the role of hedge funds in the market, while others say there is a more basic supply and demand issue at work. Phil Flynn, oil market analyst at Price Futures Group, said hedge funds have piled up short positions. “They have a hold on the market and they are driving it down,” he said. The bearish story is driven by concerns that supply is being stretched as demand in the US and especially China risks slowing if the world’s two largest economies fall into recession. China is haunting the market U.S. crude oil inventories rose by 3.6 million barrels last week and the country’s output hit a record 13.2 million barrels per day, according to the Energy Information Agency. Meanwhile, industrial production and manufacturing declined slightly in October due to a strike by auto workers. China has also reported some soft economic data in recent weeks. Beijing’s exports fell for a sixth consecutive month in October, and refining throughput in the world’s second-largest economy slowed 2.8%, suggesting domestic demand may weaken. “This weakness from China in particular is troubling the market,” said John Kilduff, partner at Again Capital. He said that until more positive data comes out of China, there is still some “low ground” on prices in stores. Flynn said bearish sentiment may be too much. If prices continue to fall, the U.S. will slip from record production because shale producers will have trouble making money and stop investing, he said. Flynn said distillate stocks also decrease in the winter, which could create some upward pressure as the weather gets colder. But federal forecasters in the US are predicting a warmer than average winter in the northern part of the country. Kilduff said that if this situation continues by the time the summer driving season starts in the country, the sport will be over. Traders are now keeping an eye on whether WTI’s $70-week moving average at $200 could provide further support for prices, said Matt Maley, chief market strategist at Miller Tabak. The record output outside OPEC is a long-term trend with supply and demand, according to Daniel Yergin, vice president of S&P Global. The world no longer needs to depend on the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries to meet demand. The US, Canada, Brazil and Guyana are all producing rapidly, he said. And China’s economic reopening after the pandemic will push prices upward over time, Yergin said. “Demand will be more soft next year and you’re going to have this sustained build-up of supply that really wasn’t expected a year ago,” he said on CNBC’s “Squawk Box” on Friday. UBS, for its part, believes the market is still undersupplied due to a 55 million barrel decline in global oil inventories in October. Prices will remain volatile in the short term, but Brent will recover to the $90 to $100 range, according to the bank. One of the more surprising aspects of the market right now is that oil is selling off at a time when there is a major war going on in the Middle East. Yergin said oil is $9 below where it was when the Israel-Hamas war began, indicating there is no geopolitical fear premium in prices right now. Kilduff said the odds of such premiums being sustainable are high and they evaporate quickly when reality sets in and it becomes clear that supply is not being constrained. The main risk going forward would be some type of attack on oil infrastructure in the Persian Gulf, Yergin said. About 21 million barrels of oil passes through the Strait of Hormuz every day. He said, in such a situation, China will be most worried. OPEC also has an important meeting on Nov. 26, and it’s an open question whether they will cut production further or wait and see where the market stands in 2024, Yergin said. The group blamed speculators for the recent selloff and insisted market fundamentals remained strong on strong Chinese demand. Kilduff said record U.S. production, rather than speculators, is the real thorn in the side of OPEC and its allies: “I’m kidding that the Saudis can’t really bite their way to prosperity here,” he said. —CNBC’s Pippa Stevens contributed to this report.

