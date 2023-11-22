An oil pump jack stands idle near homes in Long Beach, California on February 09, 2023.

Mario Tama | getty images

US crude oil prices fell more than 4% on Wednesday after the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries delayed a key meeting on production cuts scheduled for the weekend.

The West Texas Intermediate contract for January fell $3.27, or 4.2%, to $74.50 a barrel, while the Brent contract for January fell $3.32, or 4.03%, to $79.13 a barrel.

OPEC said in a statement that the meeting of energy ministers has been postponed until next Thursday without giving any reason. Representatives told Bloomberg that talks have been hit by Saudi dissatisfaction with other members’ production levels.

Compliance is a major challenge for OPEC and its allies, known as OPEC+, because many members have incentives not to stick to their production quotas, said Tamas Varga, an analyst at PVM Oil Associates.

“Compliance will be weak going forward,” Varga said. He specifically pointed to Russia, which needs funding for the war in Ukraine.

Fears were rising among traders this week that OPEC+ could impose additional production cuts, as oil fell sharply from September highs amid record non-OPEC output and demand concerns in China.

OPEC+ has already cut 5.16 million barrels per day from the market after 2022, including voluntary cuts of 3.66 bpd from the group and 1.5 million bpd from Saudi Arabia and Russia.

Despite those deep cuts, Brent has fallen below $80 a barrel in recent weeks. Goldman Sachs believes OPEC will use its pricing power to keep Brent in the range of $80 to $100 a barrel.

Most analysts see OPEC+ extending existing cuts to 2024 as the most likely scenario, although they would not rule out deeper cuts given current market conditions.

Israel and Hamas also agreed to a four-day ceasefire on Wednesday to release dozens of hostages being held in Gaza. Oil rose in October on concerns the war could spread across the Middle East, although traders believe a regional conflict is unlikely.

Source: www.cnbc.com