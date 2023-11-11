US credit-rating outlook changed to negative by Moody’s

(Bloomberg) — The United States was threatened with the loss of its last top credit rating on Friday, as Moody’s Investors Service signaled it was inclined to downgrade the country due to the widening budget deficit and political polarization.

Ratings assessors downgraded the outlook to stable, affirming the country’s rating at the highest investment-grade notch: AAA. Amid higher interest rates, without measures to reduce spending or increase revenues, the fiscal deficit “will remain very large, significantly weakening debt affordability,” Moody’s said.

“Interest rates have gone too high, both physically and structurally,” William Foster, a senior credit official at Moody’s, said in an interview. “This is a new environment for rates. “Our expectation is that these high rates and the deficit will remain around 6% of GDP for the next several years, and possibly even higher, meaning America’s debt affordability will remain under pressure.”

Moody’s is the only one of the three main US credit companies to have a top rating after Fitch Ratings downgraded the US government in August following the latest debt-ceiling fight. S&P Global Ratings stripped the US of its top score in 2011 amid that year’s debt-ceiling crisis.

Following Fitch’s move, Congress was paralyzed by the removal of the House Speaker and Republicans spending several weeks trying to select a new speaker. Additionally, a government shutdown was averted at the last minute and the possibility of another shutdown is a week away.

The new negative outlook covers “all risks surrounding another government shutdown,” Foster said.

Meanwhile, long-term Treasury yields have hit their highest level in 16 years, which some analysts partly attributed to concerns over rising debt. The deficit effectively doubled to $2 trillion in the latest fiscal year, the data shows.

According to Friday’s report, Moody’s believes federal interest payments relative to revenues and GDP will rise to 26% and 4.5%, respectively, by 2033, from 9.7% and 1.9% in 2022. These projections reflect the possibility of higher long-term interest rates, with the average annual 10-year Treasury yield peaking at around 4.5% in 2024, the company said.

Ed Al-Husseini, global rates strategist at Columbia Threadneedle Investments, said this analysis was a “key element” of Moody’s decision. What matters is “the overall rating being low and a constant reminder to markets that fiscal risks are rising.”

Moody’s move also puts the US in an awkward position as it prepares to host a massive gathering of Pacific Rim leaders, ministers and CEOs in San Francisco, where President Joe Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping will meet in his first meeting. -One discussion each in a year.

“It’s more embarrassing than meaningful,” said Mark Chandler, chief market strategist at Bannockburn Global. “Moody was a strange man. It’s about psychology, shaming, playing catch-up,” he said, referring to S&P and Fitch.

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said the change in approach was “the result of congressional Republican overreach and dysfunction.” Meanwhile, Deputy Treasury Secretary Wally Adeyemo countered the change in outlook, saying the economy “remains strong, and Treasury securities are the world’s premier safe and liquid asset.”

Ten-year Treasury note futures fell after the announcement, hitting new session lows. Meanwhile, the yield on US 10-year Treasuries rose to 4.65% and finished close to an earlier high in the session.

The government’s credit plans have come into sharper focus after the Treasury announced last week that it would borrow $112 billion in its quarterly refunds – slightly less than anticipated.

The US faces a government shutdown on November 18 if Congress does not reach an agreement to pass short-term spending bills. And according to Foster, with elections in 2024, building consensus is becoming increasingly difficult.

“We could resolve the outlook next year if we see meaningful progress, but more likely in 2025,” Foster said. “We need to have evidence that the government will reduce the deficit or increase revenues, either through lower spending, or other measures.”

–With the assistance of Edward Bolingbroke and Victoria Dendrinou.

(Update with Moody’s analyst comments begins in third paragraph.)

