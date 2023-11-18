US crackdown on crypto-fentanyl sales will cause major recession in 2023

Research conducted by TRM Labs shows that the growth rate of crypto-denominated fentanyl sales is set to slow in 2023.

These sales saw growth of just under 60% in the first three quarters of the year, a sharp decline from the 155% average growth rate recorded since 2019.

According to a study by TRM Labs, the growth of sales of fentanyl contained in cryptocurrencies is set to slow significantly in 2023. Research based on over 100 online sellers of fentanyl and its precursors highlights a decline of less than 60% in growth for the first three quarters. Of 2023.

The study indicates a possible link between this slowdown and aggressive steps taken by the US Treasury Department’s Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC).

OFAC has sanctioned 82 individuals and entities associated with fentanyl production and distribution in 2023 alone. This year’s figures represent an increase from previous ones, with only five and seven designations in 2019 and 2020, respectively.

The sanctions have targeted key players in the industry, including a China-based network involved in the manufacturing and distribution of fentanyl precursors.

In early October, OFAC sanctioned entities linked to the Sinaloa Cartel, a major drug trafficking organization. As a result of US pressure, the Sinaloa Cartel announced that it would cease its fentanyl production activities. In addition, the sanctions affected several Mexican nationals and a major Chinese precursor manufacturer, Wuhan Shuokang Biological Technology Co., Ltd.

TRM’s analysis reveals a connection between these major bans and the decline in online fentanyl sales linked to cryptocurrencies. Notably, sales volumes declined significantly in April and May with the restrictions in place, and a further decline was seen in October following the unprecedented designation of 28 individuals and entities.

While it is challenging to attribute the decline in crypto-related fentanyl sales solely to OFAC’s actions, these restrictions undoubtedly disrupt supply chains and increase risks for those engaging with targeted manufacturers. Despite China-based entities being less affected, mainly due to Beijing’s limited cooperation with US law enforcement, international buyers face tougher scrutiny from US authorities.

However, a decrease in sales does not necessarily indicate a decrease in demand. This suggests that new vendors will emerge to fill the gap left by accepted vendors. However, these new players will face increasing pressure from US and international law enforcement agencies.

