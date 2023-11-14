US inflation fell below market expectations in October, boosting stocks and bonds, while the dollar and US Treasury yields weakened.

The US year-on-year inflation print for October, released on Tuesday afternoon, was 3.2%. That was below analyst expectations of 3.3%, as well as September’s 3.7%. Meanwhile, year-on-year core inflation was 4%, a slight decline from September’s 4.1%.

Why did US inflation fall?

The decline in inflation was mainly supported by declines in vehicle, shelter and airfare costs and will be closely watched by the US Federal Reserve as it considers its next monetary policy decision.

Investors are hopeful that the central bank may choose to end its tightening cycle earlier than expected. According to CME Group’s FedWatch tool, markets are betting on a 94.8% chance the Fed will keep rates on hold during its December meeting.

How did the markets react?

Stocks and bonds rose after the release, with the S&P 500 index jumping 1.86% to $4,492.5 on Tuesday afternoon and the Nasdaq 100 rising 1.92% to $15,780.5, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average index rose 1.32% to $34,790 . Afternoon.

Why does US inflation matter?

US inflation data has a huge impact on foreign exchange rates as well as the price of debt, imports and exports. Following the release of the October inflation report, the US dollar fell as investors almost assumed the Fed might raise interest rates.

This triggered a massive selloff in the greenback, with the biggest cheers coming from other currencies that are usually paired with the dollar. Of these, Central European currencies like the Czech koruna and Polish zloty saw the biggest gains.

In cases of high inflation, when the US Federal Reserve raises interest rates, this could give a significant boost to the dollar. On the household front, this leads to higher mortgage payments as well as higher rents. This also increases the cost of borrowing for types of loans other than mortgages.

global economic impact

On the international front, this could increase repayment costs, especially for emerging market economies. This could lead to a series of defaults and bring these economies closer to chaos caused by rising costs of key imports such as medicines, food and fuel.

Rising interest rates also bring the US economy closer to recession and slow economic growth. This leads to a decline in demand for imported goods, which also impacts the markets. As the dollar strengthens, it may discourage foreign investment in the US as well as other countries. This also reduces the value of other currencies pegged to the dollar, such as the Japanese yen.

That’s why, in cases of low inflation, such as the October data, investors are more hopeful that the Fed’s tightening cycle may be ending and the economy may have a chance to recover growth and demand.

Will the Fed give up so easily?

However, despite growing investor optimism, the Fed is still moving cautiously, with Chairman Jerome Powell warning that more may be needed to get inflation back in line with the 2% target. Thus, he has consistently warned the markets that in case of unsatisfactory economic data, further hikes could certainly be back on the table.

Powell also expressed concern about still-rising risks to inflation, such as stagnant gasoline prices. The ongoing Russia-Ukraine war, as well as the recently erupted Israel-Hamas conflict, are also potential risks to the global energy market, which could trigger new price shocks.

However, according to OPEC’s November report, the global oil market still remains resilient despite weakening sentiment.

