US court vacates FTC order against Illumina's purchase of Grail

By Dianne Bartz and Mike Scarcella

(Reuters) – A U.S. appeals court on Friday vacated a U.S. Federal Trade Commission order against Illumina’s purchase of a former subsidiary of cancer diagnostic test maker Grail, saying the agency applied the wrong legal standard in the antitrust case. Was.

A New Orleans-based panel of the 5th US Circuit Court of Appeals ordered the reconsideration of Illumina’s deal in a 34-page order, a blow to the FTC.

The three-judge panel said the Commission held Illumina to an inappropriately high standard under US antitrust law in weighing the company’s defense in the takeover case.

Representatives for the FTC and Illumina did not immediately respond to requests for comment Friday.

San Diego-based Illumina filed an appeal in June after the FTC sought to sell Grail, with Illumina saying the agency had denied it due process.

Grail, valued at $7.1 billion under the Illumina deal, wants to market a powerful test known as a liquid biopsy to diagnose multiple types of cancer from a single blood test.

The companies have battled both U.S. and European antitrust enforcers for more than two years.

The FTC is concerned that Illumina, a leading provider of DNA sequencing of tumors and cancer cells that helps match patients to the best treatment option, could raise prices or refuse to sell to Grail’s rivals.

The agency filed a complaint in March 2021 aimed at blocking the deal, but lost in front of an FTC administrative law judge. The case went back to the FTC commissioners, who reinstated the case. Illumina then took it to the appeals court.

Despite a battle with the FTC and similar battles in Europe, Illumina closed its acquisition of Grail in mid-2021.

Europe has since proposed measures for Illumina to end its acquisition of Grail. Illumina is arguing that it has no business in Europe and therefore the EU competition enforcer has no jurisdiction.

Illumina has promised to continue selling its DNA sequencing services to other companies. It has offered to sign a contract to supply any competitor of Grail and not to raise prices.

(Reporting by Mike Scarcella and Kostas Pitas; Editing by Dianne Craft)

Source: ca.finance.yahoo.com