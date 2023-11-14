US Could Kill DeFi Unless IRS Changes Course on Tax Rules: Blockchain Association

The Blockchain Association said a proposed redefinition of a term in a federal tax rule by the US Treasury and Internal Revenue Service (IRS), if adopted, would permanently destroy any decentralized finance (DeFi) project in the United States. Or push it offshore. monday.

In a scathing 33-page comment submitted today regarding the proposed change, the leading crypto lobbying group laid out a detailed case to the IRS as to why a bureaucratic change to the definition of the term “broker” has been made by the tax collector, which the agency Have accepted. Proposed in late August, will completely destroy the US DeFi industry.

Among other things, the rule would expand the term “broker” to apply to any centralized crypto exchange operating in the United States, or any crypto project that directly or indirectly facilitates the transfer of digital assets belonging to another person. Provides convenience. This would apply to any DeFi protocol, the group said, thus subjecting US centralized exchanges and decentralized finance projects to the same reporting rules as bond and stock brokers.

The Blockchain Association says this is an impossible standard to impose on DeFi projects.

“This will drive US-based decentralized projects overseas either out of existence, full stop,” Marisa Tashman Koppel, senior counsel at the Blockchain Association, wrote on Twitter.

2/ The proposal is rife with parties whose only means of compliance would be to abandon the decentralized technology that makes them unique. This would drive US-based decentralized projects overseas or out of existence, full stop. And centralization will be needed where none exists. -Marisa Tashman Coppel (@MTCoppel) 13 November 2023

Key to the Blockchain Association’s argument, as explained in its letter to the IRS today, is that the entire purpose of DeFi is to create a trustless financial system by leveraging smart contracts and automation to prevent the creator of a project from controlling or accessing it. Is. , users’ finances and information.

“Any attempt to link wallet addresses to personal identities would create a serious and permanent privacy issue for those users,” the Blockchain Association wrote. “Compared to publishing the lifetime of credit card transactions online, this would mean exposing each user’s entire transaction history to the world.

The group concluded, “It does not require much imagination to understand that this is an unacceptable outcome.”

The proposed IRS rule is open for public comment for a 74-day period that ends today. Over that period, the regulation has received more than 124,000 public comments. Earlier today, the IRS held a public hearing regarding the rule, after which it will decide on adopting it.

Koppel, who spoke at the hearing, said IRS regulators “were involved and asked thoughtful questions, which shows they are taking concerns about decentralized technology, NFTs and stablecoins seriously.”

“I’m completely optimistic,” he said of the proceedings. “Very carefully.”

Edited by Ryan Ozawa.

Source: decrypt.co