US Could Kill DeFi Unless IRS Changes Course on Tax Rules: Blockchain Association
2/ The proposal is rife with parties whose only means of compliance would be to abandon the decentralized technology that makes them unique.
This would drive US-based decentralized projects overseas or out of existence, full stop. And centralization will be needed where none exists.
-Marisa Tashman Coppel (@MTCoppel) 13 November 2023
Stay on top of crypto news, get daily updates delivered to your inbox.
Source: decrypt.co