US consumers continue to spend despite persistent inflation and high interest rates

WASHINGTON (AP) — An inflation gauge closely watched by the Federal Reserve showed that price rises remained elevated in September amid brisk consumer spending and strong economic growth.

Friday’s report from the Commerce Department showed that prices rose 0.4 percent from August to September, the same as the previous month. And compared with 12 months earlier, inflation was unchanged at 3.4 percent.

Taken overall, the data released by the government on Friday still show a surprisingly resilient consumer, who is willing to spend rapidly to power the economy despite persistent inflation and high interest rates . The power of that spending spread throughout the economy is what is helping to fuel inflation.

In a cautionary note, consumers relied more on savings to boost their shopping last month. Income growth slowed down. Adjusted for inflation, income actually fell slightly.

Yet after adjusting for inflation, spending jumped 0.4 percent. The savings rate fell to 3.4 percent, down from an average of more than 6 percent before the pandemic.

“This is clearly unsustainable, and we expect spending growth to slow sharply in the coming quarters,” said Michael Pearce, chief U.S. economist at consulting firm Oxford Economics.

September’s monthly price increase exceeded the pace in line with the Fed’s 2 percent annual inflation target, and it adds to already high costs for necessities like rent, food and gas. The Fed is widely expected to keep its key short-term interest rate unchanged at its meeting next week. But its policymakers have flagged the risk that strong growth could keep inflation persistently high and would require further rate hikes to bring it down.

From March 2022, the central bank has raised its key rate from near zero to around 5.4 per cent in a concerted campaign to tame inflation. Annual inflation, as measured by a separate and more widely followed consumer price index, has fallen from a high of 9.1 percent in June last year.

On Thursday, the government reported that strong consumer spending drove the economy to a strong annual growth rate of 4.9 percent in the July-September quarter, the best performance in almost two years. Heavy spending by consumers usually prompts businesses to charge higher prices. In Friday’s report on inflation, the government also said consumer spending rose by a strong 0.7 percent last month.

Friday’s report said spending on services increased due to higher outlays for international travel, accommodation and utilities.

Excluding volatile food and energy costs, “core” prices rose 0.3 percent from August to September, up from the previous month’s 0.1 percent rise. Compared with a year earlier, however, core inflation slowed to 3.7 percent, the slowest rise since May 2021 and down from 3.8 percent in August.

A key reason the Fed is keeping rates unchanged through the end of the year is that the 3.7 percent year-on-year increase in core inflation in September matches the central bank’s forecast for the quarter.

With core prices already at that level, Fed officials will likely be confident that they can “proceed cautiously,” as Chairman Jerome Powell has said they will do, and will monitor how the economy recovers in the coming months. How does it develop?

Still, data reported Friday showed that while prices for many goods, including cars, furniture and appliances, are actually falling, prices for services remain stubbornly high.

For example, the price of food at restaurants rose 0.4 percent from August to September, compared with a 0.2 percent increase in the previous month. They are now 5.8 percent more expensive than a year ago.

One measure the Fed is closely monitoring – prices of services excluding energy and housing – rose 0.4 percent last month, after rising only 0.1 percent in August. The Fed tracks that measure as it tracks prices in a group of industries that are labor-intensive and particularly sensitive to rising wages. Higher wages can lead to inflation if businesses pass their higher labor costs on to them by raising prices.

A solid job market has helped boost consumer spending, with wages and salaries exceeding inflation for much of this year. Yet Friday’s report showed that growth in overall income – a category that includes, in addition to wages, interest income and government payments – has slowed. Adjusted for inflation, after-tax earnings declined 0.1 percent in September, the third consecutive monthly decline. Declining income could weaken spending and growth in the coming months.

Source: www.pbs.org