US consumer ‘walking towards a cliff,’ strategist warns.

Trouble is rising for US consumers, and a sharp decline in the labor market could herald a recession, according to one strategist.

“I think the American consumer is basically walking toward a cliff,” Chris Watling, chief executive of financial advisory firm Longview Economics, told CNBC’s “Squawk Box Europe” on Tuesday.

He said a number of recent economic indicators have shown that consumers are rapidly running out of excess cash, while household savings are coming under pressure.

“Of course, retail sales have been quite strong over the last few months and everyone is quite excited about it, but, in reality, if you look at what is happening, the household savings ratio has gone down, and in fact, it The reality is earnings growth has been negative for three months,” Watling said.

“So, it’s not good news at all. I mean, quite the contrary, I think there are going to be some real challenges for the American consumer.”

His comments come as data suggests the US economy could post another strong performance in the final part of the year.

Gross domestic product for the third quarter is projected to post a 4.7% annual gain, according to Dow Jones Consensus Estimates. The Commerce Department will release its first GDP estimate at 8:30 a.m. ET.

Shoppers carry retail bags at the Magnificent Mile shopping district in Chicago, Illinois on Tuesday, August 15, 2023.

Kelter Davis | Bloomberg | getty images

If that forecast materializes, the print would reflect the strongest U.S. economic output since the final three months of 2021, when growth was just under 7%.

Many strategists, asset managers and CEOs remain concerned about the long-term economic outlook and will continue to closely watch forward-looking signals for clues as to whether the US can avoid a recession.

The US economy and its key consumer component have been written off several times before, but the Federal Reserve’s move to keep liquidity flowing into the sector has partly helped sustain growth.

“We see at the margin that the consumer is under a lot of pressure and, in fact, the labor market is also under a lot of pressure. We had a good payroll month, but if you look at a lot of the indicators where the labor market is likely to end up Well, a lot of them are on edge,” Watling said.

“We’re going to get to the point in the next few months when I think the labor market will start to deteriorate more meaningfully and when we get there the recession will start,” he said.

Asked what his forecast would mean for the stock market, Watling responded, “I think the leadership is probably changing in this stock market. Tech has been under a lot of pressure since July, and I think stocks The market is really struggling to know exactly where it wants to go.”

“However, from our perspective, I could see a bounce for a month or two. It’s been quite beaten down, the markets have been coming down since July, but I think net-net, if you’re looking ahead you Want to underweight equities the next few months,” he continued. “I think the U.S. is in for a tough time.”

— CNBC’s Jeff Cox contributed to this report.

Source: www.cnbc.com