Consumer spending increased 0.2% in October

personal income gain 0.2%; Saving rate increased to 3.8%

Core PCE price index rose 0.2%; 3.5% increase year-on-year

Weekly unemployment claims increased by 7,000 to 218,000

Continuous claims increased by 86,000 to 1.927 million

Nov 30 (Reuters) – U.S. consumer spending rose modestly in October, while the annual increase in inflation was the lowest in more than 2-1/2 years, signs of slowing demand prompted the end of the Federal Reserve’s interest rate hike campaign. Strengthened the expectations of happening.

Those hopes were boosted by other data on Thursday that showed the labor market is slowly easing. More Americans applied for unemployment benefits last week and the number of jobless workers reached a two-year high in mid-November.

The increase in so-called continuing claims matches anecdotal evidence of slowing labor demand, although adjusting the data for seasonal fluctuations following an unprecedented surge in applications for unemployment benefits at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic is a The challenge remains.

“This morning’s data provides more ammunition for (Fed Chairman Jerome) Powell and others at the Fed to pivot to policy rather than additional rate hikes to curb inflationary pressures,” said senior economic adviser Conrad DeQuadros. “Considering an extended moratorium.” Breen Capital in New York. “There are indications that recently laid off individuals may be taking longer to look for a new job.”

The Commerce Department’s Bureau of Economic Analysis said consumer spending, which accounts for more than two-thirds of U.S. economic activity, rose 0.2% last month after an unchanged 0.7% gain in September. This growth was in line with economists’ expectations.

A 0.4% increase in outlays on services, including health care, housing and utilities as well as international travel, was partially offset by a 0.2% decline in spending on goods such as new light trucks, gasoline and other energy products. The decline in light truck outlays was likely the result of reductions caused by the recently ended United Auto Workers strike.

Consumer spending slowed after a strong growth pace in the third quarter and reflects the impact of higher borrowing costs and lower excess savings among lower-income households. Although wages remain high, the pace of growth has slowed since the beginning of the year due to a softening labor market.

Millions of Americans resumed paying off student loans last month, which could lead to a reduction in spending next year. Personal income rose 0.2% last month after climbing 0.4% in September. Wages rose 0.1% after a 0.5% increase in September. The savings rate increased to 3.8% from 3.7% last month.

Due to fears that the economy could slip into recession as early as 2024, households may be reluctant to spend and instead increase their savings. So far, the economy has defied recession predictions, growing at an annual pace of 5.2% in the third quarter, the fastest in nearly two years.

Growth projections for the fourth quarter are mostly below the 2% rate. Most economists expect the economy to enter a period of very slow growth, and avoid a full-scale recession.

American stocks opened with gains. The dollar rose against a basket of currencies. US Treasury prices fell.

personal consumption

inflation cool down

Inflation, as measured by the personal consumption expenditure (PCE) price index, remained unchanged in October after rising 0.4% in September.

In the 12 months to October, the PCE price index rose 3.0%. This was the smallest year-on-year gain since March 2021 and followed a 3.4% gain in September.

Excluding volatile food and energy components, the PCE price index rose 0.2% last month after rising 0.3% in September. According to economists, a monthly inflation reading of 0.2% is needed on a sustainable basis to bring inflation back to the US central bank’s 2% target.

The so-called core PCE price index rose 3.5% on a year-on-year basis in October, the smallest increase since April 2021 after rising 3.7% in September.

Excluding housing, the main PCE price index rose 0.1% after rising 0.3% in September. The so-called super core, which is PCE services excluding energy and housing, also rose 0.1% after rising 0.4% in the previous month.

The Fed tracks the PCE price index for monetary policy. Policymakers are keeping an eye on the super core PCE price index to assess its progress in tackling inflation.

Weak demand and inflationary pressures have raised optimism that the Fed might raise interest rates this cycle, with financial markets even expecting a rate cut in mid-2024. From March 2022, the central bank has raised its benchmark overnight interest rate by 525 basis points to the current 5.25%-5.50% range.

A separate report from the Labor Department on Thursday showed that initial claims for state unemployment benefits rose by 7,000 to a seasonally adjusted 218,000 for the week ending Nov. 25. Economists had estimated 220,000 claims for the latest week.

Last week’s claims data included the Thanksgiving holiday. Claims are volatile around holidays. Nevertheless, the labor market is cooling along with overall demand in the economy.

The claims report shows that the number of people receiving benefits after the initial week of aid rose by 86,000 to 1.927 million during the week ending November 18, the most since November 2021. Continuing claims resumed the upward trend that began in mid-September, after a brief interruption in the previous week.

Unemployment allowance

The Fed’s Beige Book report Wednesday reported that labor demand “continued to moderate” over several weeks through mid-November, with most districts reporting “modest to modest increases in total employment.” It also noted that “most districts reported that more applicants were available.”

“We think the claims data is consistent with the job market cooling enough to avoid any further rate hikes, but still strong enough to warrant consideration of a rate cut any time soon.” Could,” said Nancy Vanden Houten, leading US economist. Oxford Economics in New York.

Reporting by Lucia Mutikani; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and Andrea Ricci

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

