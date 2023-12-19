US Congress members claim EU crackdown on Big Tech is handing power to China

In a letter to Biden, lawmakers claim the EU law unfairly targets companies in the US while ignoring competitors in China and Europe – Evelyn Hockstein/Reuters

US politicians have said the EU crackdown on technology companies has failed to target Chinese tech giants while unfairly investigating Silicon Valley rivals.

Lawmakers raised concerns in a letter to Joe Biden, as they urged the president to take action against EU watchdogs to protect US interests.

The European Commission has branded Apple, Amazon, Google, Meta and Microsoft as so-called digital gatekeepers under the bloc’s Digital Markets Act, meaning they will be forced to follow strict new competition rules.

However, a letter from a group of 21 members in the House of Representatives claims the EU law unfairly targets companies in the US while ignoring competitors in China and Europe.

He said: “Designating major US companies as ‘gatekeepers’ risks harming the US economy, undermining our global leadership in the digital sphere, and jeopardizing consumer protections.”

Lawmakers accused the EU of imposing “a more favorable set of rules for European and other foreign firms, including Russian and Chinese companies”.

Congressmen questioned why Chinese technology giants such as Amazon-rival Alibaba, telecom company Huawei and game maker Tencent were not included under the rules.

EU rules stipulate that a gatekeeper must have more than 45 million active users within the bloc to fall under the regime.

The congressmen said: “The EU inexplicably failed to nominate any European retailers, content-sharing platforms, payments firms and telecommunications companies.”

The new rules set by Brussels, which will come into force in March as part of the Digital Markets Act, could lead to billions of euros in fines for tech companies.

Under the law, companies would be barred from sharing data between different platforms and unable to give their own products favorable treatment in online search results.

A European Commission spokesman declined to comment on the letter.

The letter comes as Google agreed a $700m (£550m) settlement on Monday over claims it stifled competition and overcharged consumers on its Play Store.

The tech giant reached a settlement with 50 US states after filing an action on behalf of more than 100 million people.

As part of the agreement, Google will pay $630m into a fund for consumers while the remaining $70m will be shared among the 50 states.

Developers of apps downloaded through the Play Store on Android devices typically have to pay Google 30 percent of the money they receive from consumers, resulting in higher fees for smartphone users.

Those charges have led app developers to file claims against both Apple and Google, which develop iPhone and Android smartphone software, respectively.

Colorado Attorney General Phil Weiser said: “We brought this lawsuit because it is illegal to use monopoly power to raise prices and limit consumer choice.”

Wilson White, Google’s vice president of government affairs, said: “We are pleased to resolve our case with the states and move forward on the settlement.”

Source: uk.finance.yahoo.com