Dec 4 (Reuters) – The U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission on Monday proposed guidance for companies seeking to list voluntary carbon credits for trading, as calls grow for greater oversight of such markets.

The proposal details the expectations of a CFTC-registered market offering the trading of carbon credits, which certain companies purchase to offset or reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

Concerns over quality and double counting have led regulators to insist on closer scrutiny of voluntary carbon markets, which have developed outside government oversight. The CFTC proposal comes as world leaders gather for the COP28 climate summit in Dubai.

By November 2023, 18 futures contracts for voluntary carbon market products have been submitted for listing with the CFTC, the agency said in its proposal. The CFTC said in a separate statement that it was seeking public comments on the plan.

Requires the CFTC to strengthen the integrity and transparency of the markets for derivatives of such credits to ensure that they are “genuine, non-expensive, permanent, verifiable” and based on unique results of greenhouse gas emissions reduced or removed from the atmosphere. represent metric tons, said President Rostin Behnam. a statement.

The CFTC’s plan calls for listed companies to establish quality standards, delivery points and inspection provisions for any voluntary carbon credits, among other requirements. The CFTC proposal states that firms should only list contracts that are not easily susceptible to manipulation.

In a separate statement, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen described the plan as “an important step by the CFTC toward promoting the integrity of carbon credits and enabling greater liquidity, price discovery and responsible product innovation for such credits.” Described.

The comment period on the proposal will end on Feb. 16, the CFTC said.

Reporting by Chris Prentice in New York; Editing by Lisa Shumaker

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Get licensing rights, opens new tab

Source: www.reuters.com