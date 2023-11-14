US commodities firm fires trader Kurush Mistry over vandalism of posters broadcasting plight of Hamas hostages in NYC - Algemeiner.com

A commodities trader caught on camera tearing down posters in New York City that highlighted the plight of more than 200 hostages held by Hamas during the October 7 massacre in southern Israel has been fired from his job. .

Kurush Mistry was dismissed by Stamford, CT-based firm Freepoint Commodities as a result of the video, which was filmed on November 9 – the 85th anniversary of the infamous “Kristallnacht” massacre in Nazi Germany – at the corner of 68th Street and Manhattan. Riverside Drive on the Upper West Side of. The footage shows Mistry and her colleague Shailja Gupta wrapping tape around the posters to hide them and shouting obscene anti-Semitic abuses as well as obscene gestures at the person filming the film.

Mistry was employed by Freepoint for nine years, according to financial Times, Previously, he worked for leading banks Morgan Stanley, Barclays and Lehman Brothers.

In a statement confirming Mistry’s dismissal, Freepoint said it was “aware of a recently reported anti-Semitic incident on social media, and the individual involved is no longer associated with Freepoint.”

It added: “We welcome the diversity of views and opinions of our employees, but Freepoint does not tolerate discrimination and hate speech against any group.”

In the humiliating video, both Mistry and Gupta showed no remorse for their actions while shouting at the Jewish man who filmed them.

When Mistry was asked why he was tearing down the poster, he responded by showing his middle finger at the camera, while Gupta – who describes herself on LinkedIn as a “visual artist, filmmaker and emerging technology strategic advisor” tells the Jewish man, “None of your f—ing business friends, f— off.”

Mistry then taunted the man by waving a poster he took out of his bag, which described Israel as an “apartheid state” that was committing “genocide”. Both Mistry and Gupta told the man that he should “go back to his country, go back to Israel.” When the man replied that he was an American, Gupta replied that he too was “like an American, dear.”

When the man said “You don’t want my country to exist, where should I go?” Gupta told him, “You don’t want my country to exist.” Asked which country she was referring to, Gupta – who, like Mistry, is an Indian-American – replied emphatically “Palestine.”

When the man said he had not heard of “that country”, Gupta called him an “uneducated fool”. Then she started laughing loudly and asking loudly, “Does he even know who my father is?” and accused the Jews of being “rapists”.

When challenged she said, “I’ve already proven it.” “My papers have been published everywhere.” It was not clear which “letters” she was referring to, or which journals published her writings.

Commenting on the incident on X/Twitter, Indian-American political analyst Sonam Mahajan said she wanted to reassure her Jewish friends that Ms Gupta does not speak for the majority of Hindus. She is a vile person who often makes derogatory comments about Hindus, targeting their religious beliefs.

He added, “We don’t know whose friends these two are or what their intentions are, but they seem quite desperate and need to be held accountable for their actions.”

The incident with Mistry and Gupta comes amid growing unease among top officials over hiring individuals who have participated in pro-Hamas protests and activities since the October 7 Hamas atrocities.

A report published Monday by the Anti-Defamation League recorded 832 outrages targeting American Jews between October 7 and November 7 – an average of 28 incidents per day and a 316 percent increase over the same period in 2022.

