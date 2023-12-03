US Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo on Saturday urged lawmakers, Silicon Valley and US allies to block China from obtaining semiconductors and cutting-edge technology critical to national security.

Speaking at an annual national defense forum in Simi Valley, California, Raimondo called Beijing “the biggest threat we have ever faced” and stressed that “China is not our friend.”

The world’s top two economies are locked in a fierce commercial and geopolitical rivalry in which his department plays a leading role.

In October, Raimondo unveiled a series of restrictions on exports of advanced chips to China, including chips used in artificial intelligence (AI) development, to prevent their use by Beijing for its military. Could.

“I know there are CEOs of chip companies in this audience who were a little cross when I did this, because you’re losing revenue. “Life is like that, protecting our national security is more important than short-term revenue.”

“Newsflash: Democracy is good for your businesses. The rule of law here and around the world is good for your businesses,” she said.

Raimondo said Nvidia, maker of the most sophisticated chips needed to develop the latest generation of AI, has developed a product that performs just below the threshold set by his department for exports to China.

“That’s what the industry does,” she acknowledged, but added, “It’s not productive.”

US bans China from AI chips to hinder military development

He said, “Every day China wakes up trying to figure out how to finalize our export controls… which means every minute of every day, we have to wake up to tighten those controls and our “We have to be more serious about enforcement with our partners.” ,

Raimondo emphasized that her department needs better funding to effectively carry out its mission.

“I have a budget of US$200 million. This is similar to the price of some fighter planes. Come on,” he said. “Let’s fund this operation like it needs to be funded so we can do it, we need to do it to protect America.”

“The United States is the world leader in artificial intelligence… the United States is the world leader in advanced semiconductor design,” Raimondo said. “This is because of our private sector. We will not let this happen in any way [China] “Hold on.”

Source: amp.scmp.com