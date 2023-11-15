US-China joint climate action is back on track, hours ahead of Xi-Biden meeting in San Francisco

China and the United States pledged to renew climate cooperation and step up joint action to tackle global warming just hours before a high-level leadership summit, raising hopes that the rival superpowers will still be able to tackle global challenges. We can work together to deal with it.

In identical statements issued separately on Wednesday, the two countries agreed to relaunch a working group on climate cooperation, “advance efforts to triple renewable energy capacity globally by 2030” and “coal, oil and agreed to “accelerate the replacement of gas production”.

The world’s top two carbon emitters also agreed to include methane in their respective 2035 emissions-reduction plans – the first time China has made such a pledge – and curbing other non-carbon dioxide greenhouse gas emissions as well as forest loss. We will work together to stop it. And plastic pollution.

Do you have questions about the biggest topics and trends from around the world? Get the answers with SCMP Knowledge, our new platform of curated content with explainers, FAQs, analyzes and infographics brought to you by our award-winning team.

The statements come after four days of talks last week between China’s special climate envoy Xie Zhenhua and his US counterpart John Kerry at Sunnylands Estate in California.

Despite no pledge from China to phase out dirty coal or build new coal power plants, climate experts have welcomed the agreements.

Li Shuo, incoming director of the China Climate Hub at the Asia Society, said renewed US-China cooperation was “very important” for both bilateral relations and the COP28 UN climate talks starting in Dubai later this month.

He said, “The Sunnylands statement is a timely effort to unite the US and China ahead of COP28. It underscores the need for engagement between the world’s two largest emitters, a prerequisite for meaningful global progress. “

The release of details was carefully timed, just as President Xi Jinping arrived in San Francisco ahead of meeting with President Joe Biden for their first in-person talks in a year. As such, the limited progress on the climate front was not surprising, Lee said.

“It reopens a lot of environmental communication and it shows again that it’s very important to re-establish engagement and dialogue between the US and China,” he said.

“But at the same time, we need to note that we have not seen any breakthroughs on some very core and concrete issues like COP28, the energy transition and coal. I think this is largely in line with expectations, given that In the current challenging political situation between China and the US, any climate outcome will only be ‘floor setting’, not ‘tone setting’ or ground breaking.

Chinese President Xi Jinping was welcomed by Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen and other US officials as he arrived in San Francisco. Photo: Xinhua Alt=Chinese President Xi Jinping was welcomed by Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen and other US officials as he arrived in San Francisco. Photo: Xinhua>

Despite their differences over setting targets for emissions reductions and whether climate issues should be viewed separately from other bilateral disagreements, climate change has long been viewed as a rare bright spot in rapidly deteriorating US-China political relations. Has been introduced in.

“China and the United States recognize that the climate crisis has increasingly affected countries around the world,” China’s Ministry of Ecology and Environment said in the statement.

Both sides also recommended meeting the 2015 Paris climate agreement goals of keeping global warming “well below” 2 degrees Celsius compared to pre-industrial levels and trying to limit the increase to 1.5 degrees.

But the statement also said their efforts should be based on principles of equality and “common but differentiated responsibilities and respective capabilities in the light of different national circumstances” – an approach that Beijing has used to defend an alleged lack of transparency and ambition. Have done for years to do. In reduction of emissions.

According to the statement, the revitalized working group, which was first established in 2021, will focus on “energy transition, methane, circular economy and resource efficiency, low-carbon and sustainable provinces/states and cities, and deforestation.”

Both sides “stressed the importance of COP28 in delivering a meaningful response to the climate crisis during this crucial decade and beyond” and “for present and future generations of mankind to face one of the greatest challenges of our time.” Agreed to work together for

They also agreed to resume “bilateral dialogue on energy policies and strategies” and to “urgently launch technical working group cooperation” on the reduction of methane, of which China is the world’s largest emitter.

Other commitments included “at least five” large-scale collaboration projects in carbon capture, utilization and storage by the end of the decade.

A few days after concluding the November 4 to 7 meetings with Xi, Kerry said that his talks had resulted in some “very solid understandings and agreements” and that he expected the results of those meetings to be released soon to “renew “Focusing on energy will help the world” and other things.

On 7 November, Beijing unveiled a comprehensive plan to control methane emissions. Although it did not set specific targets for reductions, Kerry said it was still a “good starting point”.

Climate cooperation was suspended after former US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visited Taiwan in August last year, angering Beijing.

The restoration of the mechanism is the result of months of talks between Kerry and Xi as they built on consensus reached after Xi and Biden last met on the sidelines of the Group of 20 summit in Bali a year ago.

But increasingly volatile bilateral relations have often tested his efforts to revive climate talks. In a pointed message to the US during Kerry’s visit to Beijing in July, Xi told a domestic ecological conference that China’s carbon reduction targets “must be set by the country itself”, and that “nobody should expect us to influence Should not do” .

It remains to be seen how the Sunnyland climate accord will be received by Xi and Biden, Li said, noting that COP28 still “has its work cut out,” particularly on fossil fuels.

“The US-China talks will help stabilize politics when the countries meet in the UAE, but much more political effort is still needed on key issues such as fossil fuel phase-out. China also needs to consider What more ambition can be brought to the COP.” ” she said. “Stopping approval of new coal power projects would be a good next step.”

Domestic political factors may also hinder efforts to restart climate cooperation and implementation of Sunnyland agreements.

The Biden administration’s climate efforts suffered a setback after a US federal appeals court panel ruled in favor of energy industry groups on Tuesday.

Sales of massive offshore oil and gas leases in the Gulf of Mexico must occur without ecological restrictions, the ruling said, thwarting the administration’s plan to curtail sales to protect an endangered whale species.

This article originally appeared on the South China Morning Post (SCMP), the most authoritative voice reporting on China and Asia for more than a century. For more SCMP stories, please check out the SCMP app or visit SCMP’s Facebook Twitter Pages. Copyright © 2023 South China Morning Post Publishers Limited. All rights reserved.

Copyright (c) 2023. South China Morning Post Publishers Limited All rights reserved.

Source