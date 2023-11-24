US CFTC cracks down on crypto exchanges violating trading laws

Following the conclusion of an extensive investigation and discovery into cryptocurrency exchange giant Binance, reports reveal that the US Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) now intends to pursue other platforms that violate trading laws.

Despite experiencing a significant windfall, the cryptocurrency industry has effectively mitigated the impact and is now seeing signs of a price correction.

CFTC to intensify crypto crackdown

Binance, the world’s largest crypto exchange by trading volume, settled with the US Justice Department earlier this week without admitting guilt, but had to pay a huge fine of $4.3 billion. In the same case, former Binance chief Changpeng Zhao also pleaded guilty to charges against him, including violating anti-money laundering laws, effectively resigning from his position as CEO.

Following recent shocking events, the report suggests that the coming years will be challenging for crypto.

Following the incidents, CFTC Commissioner Christy Goldsmith Romero highlighted that there will be zero tolerance for any attempts to circumvent KYC rules. Romero stressed the agency’s determination, declaring, “There are no pirate ships in American markets” and “Access to American customers is a privilege, not a right.”

This aggressive action affects both domestic and foreign companies alike. “It should be absolutely clear that the CFTC will not stop in its pursuit of non-US entities,” said Commissioner Caroline D. Pham.

As the CFTC is stepping up its efforts against crypto projects, the US securities watchdog SEC is continuing its pursuit against Ripple, Kraken, Binance and Coinbase.

A recovery in crypto markets

Meanwhile, days after a sharp decline following the troubling Binance news, the crypto market has recorded some big recovery today. Most cryptocurrencies, including Binance’s BNB coin, show positive price momentum.

Being the most prominent and largest digital asset, Bitcoin fell to a low of $35.9K after news broke about Binance’s $4 billion fine and guilty plea. However, at the time of writing this report BTC is trading at a high price of $37.5K. A similar pattern was seen in Ethereum and the crypto market in general.

Reports indicate that most crypto assets are now hitting highs last seen in May 2022 despite a major Black Swan event in the market.

source: cryptopotato.com