US can't handle 'silver tsunami' of millions of baby boomers needing housing in their retirement years, report warns

Michael Genaldi’s path to homelessness began earlier this year when a car rear-ended his motorcycle, crushing three of his ribs and leaving him in a coma for more than a month.

The 58-year-old man lost his job as a machine operator, then his home, and was living in his truck when he was diagnosed with stage 2 lung cancer. Too young to receive Social Security, Genaldi now lives temporarily in a shelter for people 55 and older in Phoenix while he completes the process to qualify for disability payments.

A new report released Thursday by Harvard University’s Joint Center for Housing Studies concludes that as its population ages, the United States is unable to adequately house and care for the growing number of older people. Not ready for.

Without adequate government help, “many older adults will have to forgo essential care or rely on family and friends for assistance,” warned Jennifer Molinsky, project director of the center’s Housing an Aging Society program. Many people like Genaldi will become homeless.

Molinsky said more government aid could better help uplift older Americans who were born after World War II.

Aid programs sideline nearly 3.7 million

The report said that in 2021, federal housing assistance such as Section 8 or Section 202 — which provides housing with supportive services like cleaning, cooking and transportation for older people — was available to just a little over a third of the 5.9 million tenants. There was enough for more. Those aged 62 years and above were eligible.

The report says creative ideas are especially needed now to house people with fixed or declining incomes and inadequate savings. Consider sharing a house or apartment to cut costs instead of living alone in accessory dwelling units or ADUs, also known as casitas, granny flats or in-law units. There are also co-housing communities where individual homes – sometimes even tiny houses – are arranged around a building with a communal space such as a dining room.

Over the next decade, the US population over the age of 75 will increase by 45%, from 17 million to nearly 25 million. And many of them are expected to struggle financially. The report said that in 2021, about 11.2 million older adults were “cost burdened”, meaning they spend more than 30% of their income on housing.

The highest cost-burdened rates for renters age 65 and older were in Sunbelt areas that are traditionally popular for retirement: Las Vegas; San Diego; Raleigh, North Carolina; Miami and Daytona Beach, Florida.

Like renters, many older homeowners also struggle to keep a roof over their heads.

Mortgage debt among older adults is on the rise, the report said, with the average mortgage debt for homeowners ages 65 to 79 expected to increase 400% from $21,000 in 1989 to $110,000 in 2022 as people struggle to afford basic needs and care. The need for cash is increasing.

Many older adults find it challenging to obtain additional services as they age, with long-term care costs averaging more than $100 per day.

The report said households of older people of color are likely to have a higher cost burden than older white families, especially Black and Latino families. Older people living alone are also more likely to be burdened with costs than married or partnered couples: 47% versus 21% of couples.

aging in shelter

In Phoenix, 56-year-old Angelita Saldana became homeless after the breakdown of her marriage. The granddaughter of Mexican immigrants, Saldana initially lived in her truck with her pet dog Gaspar, but now they live in a 60-bed shelter where Genaldi lives with her pet dog Chico.

Saldana said her $941 monthly disability check isn’t even enough to pay for a studio apartment in the area, where the average rent starts at about $1,200. A caseworker is trying to help her find something she can afford.

Meanwhile, he has a motel room with a private bathroom.

“Here, I can sleep better,” she said, unlike the months she spent in the state’s largest shelter in downtown Phoenix, which has ten times the number of beds.

Lisa Glow, CEO of Central Arizona Shelter Services, which operates both facilities, said older people do better in a shelter designed with their needs in mind — including more room for wheelchairs, limited stairs and wider doorways.

GLOW talked about an 82-year-old man with dementia who was struggling to sleep in a bunk bed at a downtown shelter before he was moved. Staff members located her family and transferred her to a skilled nursing facility for more personal care.

“A downtown shelter is not a good place for an older adult with chronic conditions,” Glo said. “We see a lot of people there in their 70s and 80s.”

“I was surprised to see so many senior citizens on the street,” she said. “People in wheelchairs. People with walkers.”

Source: fortune.com