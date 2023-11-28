US behavior towards CZ, Binance is ‘absurd’: Arthur Hayes

Binance and its founder Changpeng “CZ” Zhao have been treated the same way in the US, because crypto exchanges – and other centralized exchanges – pose a threat to the traditional US-led global financial system, said former BitMex CEO Arthur Hayes. It’s logic. A new essay was posted on his Substack account.

Last week, Binance and its founder were criminally charged with violating sanctions and money-transmission laws, agreeing to pay a $4.3 billion fine and prompting Zhao to step down as CEO. The court determined Zhao was a flight risk and must remain in the United States until his sentencing early next year.

Compared to penalties given to larger traditional financial institutions, the penalties given to Binance and CZ are “absurd” and highlight “the arbitrary nature of punishment at the hands of the state,” Hayes wrote.

“No, Lloyd had to retire with his stock options, and GS was not held criminally responsible,” he added, noting that CEOs of major banks were not prosecuted for the 2008 financial crisis. Was.

Hayes argues that the treatment of CZ and Binance is a sign of resistance against decentralization and the blockchain revolution, which, he said, directly challenges state power.

He wrote, “The state centralizes power, and cooperation is achieved through threats of violence.” “One problem for the financial and political establishment was that the intermediaries facilitating flows in the industrial revolution called blockchain were not run by members of their class.”

Hayes himself is no stranger to state prosecution. In February 2022, he pleaded guilty to violating the Bank Secrecy Act because he knowingly failed to implement an anti-money laundering (AML) program at the exchange. Later that year, he was sentenced to two years’ probation.

Source: www.coindesk.com