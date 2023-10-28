US banks see massive $100 billion drop in deposits in just three weeks, Fed survey raises concerns - Bank of America (NYSE:BAC), JPMorgan Chase (NYSE:JPM)

Recent data shows a massive exodus of deposits from US banks, raising fears about the strength of the country’s financial institutions.

What happened: According to federal reserve economic dataDeposits within US commercial banks dropped by a staggering $100 billion in just three weeks.

Specifically, deposits declined from $17.38 trillion on September 27 to approximately $17.28 trillion as of October 18.

This worrying trend matches a survey conducted by the Federal Reserve. Encompassing 25 diverse participants including market experts, academics and investment strategists, the survey aimed to assess the current health and future trajectory of the banking sector.

Despite the apparent stability of the banking sector following financial disruptions earlier this year, a majority believe risks persist, according to the survey.

“While survey respondents noted that the banking sector has stabilized since a period of acute stress earlier this year, many highlighted the risks of renewed deposit outflows,” the survey participants said in the report, as “A large portion of deposits are not insured.”

The survey also highlighted another concern regarding the commercial real estate (CRE) sector. With fluctuating interest rates and declining demand for office spaces due to the growing hybrid work culture, the CRE sector has emerged as a potential destabilizer.

The survey findings indicate, “Survey respondents viewed small and regional domestic banks as particularly vulnerable due to high concentrations of CRE exposures, which could lead to tighter bank lending conditions.”

Such concerns have cast a shadow over banking stocks, such as Bank of America Corporation BAC and JPMorgan Chase & Co. JPM, as well as ETFs, such as Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund xlf and Vanguard Financial ETF VFH is closely monitoring the situation with investors. Long-term deposit flight could weaken the liquidity position of banks, potentially affecting their lending ability and overall financial health.

