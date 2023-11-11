Stay updated with free updates

US bank stocks fell to all-time lows compared with the blue-chip S&P 500 index as demand for big-name technology stocks and the banking crisis in March weighed on investors.

The relative performance of the S&P 500 bank index compared to the broader benchmark is the weakest since bank-specific measures began in 1989.

The impact of the failure of Silicon Valley Bank and other small lenders this year on the industry is far greater than any upside from higher interest rates. It also highlights how banks have failed to regain ground lost after the 2008 financial crisis, when waves of new regulation hit returns already squeezed by super-loose monetary policy.

The lender now also faces further regulations under so-called Basel III capital rules, which JPMorgan boss Jamie Dimon warned in September could make bank shares uninvestable.

“to do [regulators] “Do you want banks to become investable again?” Dimon said about the proposed rules at an industry conference. “I will not be a big buyer of banks. , , I can’t be any better at the same weight.”

The S&P bank index is down about 12 percent so far this year, while the benchmark S&P 500 is up more than 13 percent. An index of regional back stocks has lost almost a quarter of its value.

Rising interest rates are generally helpful to banks, allowing them to increase profits by increasing the difference between the fees they charge for loans and their borrowing costs.

But the pace of rate rises since the beginning of last year has so far caused more harm to bonds held on their balance sheets than any benefit from higher borrowing income.

However, Bank of America strategists said any bounce in performance relative to the bank index could signal a broader shift in investor sentiment.

“Banks finance about 35 to 40 percent of the US economy [but they] “Their valuations are trading at very steep discounts compared to the broader equity market, which is most concentrated since the Internet bubble,” said BofA strategist Elias Galou.

The bank predicts a long-term shift in investors’ preferences, from their current appetite for technology and growth stocks to a new focus on value investing and greater interest in banks, energy stocks and commodities.

“Because we believe this is an inflationary cycle driven by deep secular changes in society, we think the market will see a reversal in the next step,” he said. “Banks will benefit after the next recession.”

Using a precursor to the S&P Bank Index, BofA calculated that banks’ relative underperformance was the worst since measurement began in 1941.

Source: www.ft.com