October 30, 2023
US Bancorp Series A Preferred: Trading at a Discount with Over 9% Yield (NYSE:USB)


US Bancorp (NYSE:USB) is one of the largest banks in the United States. Like many in its industry, the bank has a variety of preferred shares. Of the six issues, two are paying dividends on a floating interest rate basis. Series A Preferred Shares (NYSE:USB.PR.A) is on pace to pay a dividend yield of 9.1% over the next twelve months based on its latest dividend announcement. Recently, after examining the bank’s third quarter financials, I purchased the bank’s Series A preferred shares and I believe they are a good holding for income investors.

