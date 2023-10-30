US Bancorp Series A Preferred: Trading at a Discount with Over 9% Yield (NYSE:USB)

Miscellaneous Photography

US Bancorp (NYSE:USB) is one of the largest banks in the United States. Like many in its industry, the bank has a variety of preferred shares. Of the six issues, two are paying dividends on a floating interest rate basis. Series A Preferred Shares (NYSE:USB.PR.A) is on pace to pay a dividend yield of 9.1% over the next twelve months based on its latest dividend announcement. Recently, after examining the bank’s third quarter financials, I purchased the bank’s Series A preferred shares and I believe they are a good holding for income investors.

With the increase in interest rates, the US bank has seen an increase in both interest income and interest expense. Net interest income (interest income less interest expense) grew significantly in 2022 and peaked in the first quarter of this year before declining for two consecutive quarters. Despite the decline in net interest income, levels remain above where they were before the pandemic.

US Bank’s loan and deposit growth over the last four quarters has been impacted by the Union Bank acquisition. Nevertheless, the bank saw a solid uptick in deposit growth during the second quarter, and a slight decline in the third quarter. The bank’s credit growth in the last two quarters has been quite slow, in fact negative. Due to these trends the loan-deposit ratio has come down to around 70%.

The acquisition of Union Bank was also a contributing factor to the uncomfortable increase in leverage. Before the pandemic, US Bank’s leverage was a conservative 8 to 1, which increased to 9.5 to 1 during the pandemic, and to 12 to 1 in the same quarter as the Union Bank acquisition. Leverage has since fallen half a point to 2023 but remains above the peer average. Fortunately, the bank’s loan-to-deposit ratio and cash-to-deposit ratio are conservative enough that with existing operations there should not be a need for additional leverage.

There is some concern about the bank’s exposure to commercial real estate (CRE). While the acquisition of Union Bank has increased the bank’s stake in CRE compared to its total portfolio, the loan portfolio is only 14% exposed to the sector and its lending is much more prevalent in the commercial and industrial as well as residential mortgage sectors. Is.

Given rising defaults throughout the industry, the US bank has established an allowance for credit losses that currently covers its non-performing loans at more than six times its current non-performing balance. It is important to note that the bank is seeing a significant increase in outstanding loans which is not extreme, but the allowances should cover it.

In terms of the outlook, it appears as if US banks are expecting loan growth to be negative in the fourth quarter. This is due to the current trend of loan decline across most types of loans and the bank’s fourth quarter revenue forecast below the quarterly trend achieved in the first three quarters of 2023. The US bank must collect cash on loans executed and either build up its cash position, build up its securities portfolio, or reduce leverage.

In any case, the US bank is no closer to suspending its preferred stock dividends. In terms of call risk, the Series A preferred shares have been around since 2011 and even if the shares are called, they are currently trading at 74% of the call price and would represent a large return for shareholders. Stocks are subject to lower earnings when interest rates fall, but historically lower rates have meant higher share prices, giving investors a good opportunity for capital appreciation. Overall, investors are having a hard time finding a bank the size of a US bank with a preferred share yield greater than 9%. Preferred Series A is a good place to invest while waiting for high interest rates to go down.

