In recent developments, US Attorney Philip R. U.S. authorities, led by Selinger, successfully seized $54 million worth of Ethereum (ETH) from Christopher Castelluzzo, a convicted drug dealer operating out of Lake Hopatcong, New Jersey.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office previously filed a civil forfeiture action to recover seized cryptocurrencies, which were determined to be the proceeds of an illegal narcotics distribution scheme operating in and around New Jersey.

US Attorney Philip R. Salinger stressed law enforcement’s “commitment” to confiscating financial gains from criminal activities, no matter what form they take. The seller further said:

The civil action we are bringing today is aimed at recovering millions of dollars of cryptocurrency that the defendants allegedly obtained from drug sales. Whether it’s something as simple as a bag of cash or something as sophisticated as cryptocurrency, we will take the necessary steps to seize the financial gains that defendants derived from criminal activity.

According to the US Department of Justice (DOJ) press release on the case, the prosecution highlights criminals using cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum on the darknet to avoid detection.

Additionally, James E. Dennehy, Special Agent in Charge of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) in Newark, said that the FBI played a significant role in uncovering illegal conduct and ill-gotten gains.

According to court documents and the investigation conducted, Christopher Castelluzzo and his associates conspired to sell narcotics between 2010 and 2015.

In 2013, he allegedly began trading drugs on darknet platforms in exchange for Bitcoin. Castelluzzo, using proceeds from drug sales, participated in an Ethereum initial coin offering (ICO) in July 2014, and received 30,000 Ethereum. Additionally, Castelluzzo received 30,000 ETH Classic in 2016.

Castelluzzo’s plan to move the funds to tax havens in Ireland, Malta or the Bahamas, or potentially keep them in USDT (Tether), was revealed in the seized documents.

However, a subsequent search warrant led to the residence of Castelluzzo’s associate Brian Crewson being raided. Police discovered the relevant crypto wallet under Krewson’s control, and after obtaining the required passwords, law enforcement executed the seizure of Ethereum, which was worth $31 million at the time.

Castelluzzo, who is currently serving a 20-year federal and state prison sentence for drug distribution convictions, attempted to evade taxes and transfer 30,000 Ethereum out of the United States while in prison.

However, Castelluzzo’s plans were halted when recorded prison telephone calls exposed his attempts to launder the cryptocurrency. As a result, the United States intervened and seized cryptocurrency holdings linked to Castelluzzo’s drug trafficking crimes.

The current value of 30,000 Ethereum is approximately $54 million, underscoring the significant impact of the seizure.

At the time of writing, ETH is trading at $1,815, up 0.9% over the past 24 hours and a consistent increase of over 2% over the past seven days, indicating a strong bullishness in the market.

