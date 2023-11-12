The U.S. Attorney’s Office for New Jersey has filed a civil forfeiture action against Christopher Castelluzzo and two other members of an unnamed New Jersey-based drug trafficking group.

According to the filing, the other two members of the group are Luke Atwell – a friend and business partner of Castelluzzo, who is currently serving the same sentence – and Brian Crewson, another friend of the two who has reportedly been visiting their property for some time. Let’s manage.

Attempt to transfer crypto to avoid tax

The stash was reportedly discovered when Castelluzzo – who is currently serving two concurrent 20-year sentences – ordered members of his organization to transfer money to another country to avoid taxation while in prison. Tried to communicate with.

According to FBI Agent James Dennehy, this seizure is a testament to his agency’s abilities to uncover illicit funds, no matter where they are.

“Our seizure action of $54 million should serve as a lesson to those who mistakenly believe that we cannot trace their illegal behavior or their ill-gotten gains. “We will successfully hold all criminals accountable out in the open with real-world consequences.”

operations from early days

Although the total haul of $54 million is significant, this number does not reflect the true amount of illegal substances that the pair actually sold.

According to the seizure action, both the defendants were selling medicines for crypto on various dark web marketplaces since 2013.

Although 0.49 BTC was still held by Castelluzzo, the majority was reinvested in other cryptocurrencies – which have since increased massively in value.

For example, the vast majority of the funds seized are in Ether – 30,000 ETH has been seized. These tokens were purchased at Ethereum’s original ICO.

Apart from this, investments were also made in Chainlink, Polkadot, Algorand and eight other cryptocurrencies (except BTC and ETH).

US Attorney Philip R. Salinger said that the US justice system will continue to pursue the proceeds of illegal activity, no matter what form it takes.

“The civil action we are bringing today is aimed at recovering millions of dollars of cryptocurrency that the defendants allegedly obtained from drug sales. Whether it’s something as simple as a bag of cash or something as sophisticated as cryptocurrency, we will take the necessary steps to seize the financial gains that defendants derived from criminal activity.

Selinger’s statement is remarkably similar to a statement made by a lawyer following the SBF’s guilty verdict, suggesting a possible guideline regarding statements on crypto – more specifically, no lawyer has linked crypto to criminal activity. Not blamed as the instigator of. Instead, lawyers pointed out that the proceeds of criminal behavior are still illegal, even if they are stored in rolls of cash or on USB sticks.

