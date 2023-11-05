Stay updated with free updates

U.S. asset managers are embarking on a second wave of job cuts this year, with Charles Schwab, Prudential and Invesco each announcing cost controls amid moves to steer clients toward safer investments with lower fees.

Schwab and Prudential have disclosed plans to cut about 2,000 and 240 positions, respectively, in recent days. Invesco last month reported severance and restructuring expenses of about $39 million in the third quarter of 2023 – almost double what was expected – while reporting a slight decline in headcount.

Although not as large as the widespread layoffs in early 2023, the cost cuts reflect the asset managers’ cautious approach following their appointments in 2021. They were then competing for talent in a rapidly growing market, but are now facing falling fees, an outflow from the active. strategies and declining margins, said Chris Connors, principal at pay consultant Johnson Associates.

“I don’t think the traditional asset management sector has a very optimistic view of 2024,” Connors said. “It is more cautious and moderately pessimistic.”

Asset managers expect more of this in 2024 and are taking steps to control costs, including a combination of layoffs and job cuts. Connors said he forecasts a 5 to 10 percent decline in year-end asset management incentives in 2023 compared to 2022.

The gloomy scenario largely coincides with a flood of cash into money market funds in the US, as investors eye returns of 5 percent or more for less risk. These flows increased in the spring when the US regional banking crisis prompted investors to seek safe havens to park their money.

Asset managers are also struggling with continued outflows from older mutual funds, while exchange traded funds – which trade like stocks and enjoy preferential tax treatment – ​​have enjoyed rising inflows in recent years.

Schwab, which oversees about $7.8 trillion in client assets and manages about $1 trillion through its asset management arm, confirmed it would lay off 5 to 6 percent of its 35,900-strong workforce, or about 2,000 people. Is laying off, “primarily non-customer” facing areas.

“These were difficult but necessary steps to ensure that Schwab remains highly competitive with industry-leading efficiency levels in the future,” the company said in a statement.

Prudential executives predicted on a call with analysts last week that a $200 million “restructuring charge” would be charged in the fourth quarter while they look to increase assets under management at the insurer’s $1.3 trillion asset management business, PGIM. Will continue efforts. Bloomberg previously reported that Prudential would cut about 243 employees, including senior leadership roles.

Invesco, which manages about $1.5 trillion in assets, previously estimated it would spend $20 million on severance and restructuring costs in the third quarter, only to report $39 million in such costs in the fourth quarter and $15 million. Expected to be $20 million. He estimates that this will result in savings earlier than before.

“One reason for the increase in severance and restructuring expense in the third quarter is that we carried forward some of those savings, so we’ll start to realize their benefits in the fourth quarter,” Chief Financial Officer Allison Dukes said in an interview. ” Last month’s earnings call.

Companies are also looking beyond staffing to control costs. Franklin Templeton, which has launched a number of acquisitions in recent years, including a more than $1 billion deal for Putnam Investments, is trying to create a single third-party platform for portfolio management, trading, compliance, cash management and risk management. Used to be. The entire $1.4tn is used by Franklin Group, including its new specialist managers.

