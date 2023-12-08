US approves Casgevi, the first gene-editing treatment for sickle cell disease

The US Food and Drug Administration has approved Casgevi, the first gene-editing treatment to be marketed in the country.

Casgravi uses the Nobel Prize-winning technology CRISPR to treat sickle cell disease, a blood disorder that affects about 100,000 Americans.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals and CRISPR Therapeutics co-developed a one-time treatment that could cost about $2 million per patient.

Blood specimen tube with blood for sickle cell screen-test. Sickle cell blood test, abnormal hemoglobin test.

MD Babul Hossein | iStock | getty images

The US Food and Drug Administration on Friday approved CasGevi, the country’s first gene-editing treatment, for use in patients with sickle cell disease.

The approval comes almost a decade after the discovery of CRISPR technology to edit human DNA, representing a significant scientific advance. Yet reaching the thousands of people who could benefit from treatment may be challenging given potential barriers, including the cost of administering complex therapies.

CasGevi, co-developed by Vertex Pharmaceuticals and CRISPR Therapeutics, uses the Nobel Prize-winning technology CRISPR to edit a person’s genes to treat disease. The treatment was approved by UK regulators last month.

Sickle cell, an inherited blood disorder, causes red blood cells to form deformed half-moons that become stuck inside blood vessels, restricting blood flow and causing a condition known as a pain crisis. It is estimated that about 100,000 Americans have the disease.

This microscope photo provided by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Oct. 25, 2023, shows crescent-shaped red blood cells from a patient with sickle cell disease in 1972. Britain’s medicines regulator has authorized the world’s first gene therapy treatment for sickle cell disease, a move that could bring relief to thousands of people in Britain suffering from the serious disease.

Dr. F. via AP, file Gilbert/CDC

CasGevi uses CRISPR to make an edit in a person’s DNA that turns on fetal hemoglobin, a protein that normally turns off soon after birth, allowing red blood cells to return to their healthy crescent shape. Helps in maintaining. In clinical trials, Casgevi eliminated pain crisis in most patients.

The FDA approved the treatment for people ages 12 and older.

“Sickle cell disease is a rare, debilitating and life-threatening blood disorder with a significant unmet need and we are committed to advancing this field, especially for those individuals who need it,” said Dr. Nicole Verdun, director of the are excited, whose lives have been seriously disrupted by this disease.” the Office of Therapeutic Products within the FDA’s Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research said in a statement.

“Gene therapy holds the promise of delivering more targeted and effective treatments, especially for individuals with rare diseases where current treatment options are limited,” Verdun said.

While the treatment is only done once, the entire process takes months. The blood stem cells are extracted and separated before being sent to Vertex’s laboratory, where they are genetically modified. Once prepared, patients are given chemotherapy for a few days to clear out old cells and make room for new cells. After the new cells are infused, recipients spend several weeks in the hospital recovering.

Vertex will take the lead in launching the drug and plans to target an estimated 32,000 people with severe cases of sickle cell in the US and Europe.

Even among those who could benefit most, analysts worry that few will clamor for a treatment that takes months to complete, carries the risk of infertility and costs too much. There may be more. Wall Street analysts expect the treatment to cost about $2 million per patient.

And, because the process is so complex, it will be limited to certain health facilities, such as academic medical centers.

According to FactSet, analysts expect Vertex to collect $1.2 billion in sales from the treatment in 2028.

The FDA on Friday also approved a different gene therapy by Bluebird Bio, called Lyfgenia, which works differently than Casgevi but is administered similarly and is aimed at eliminating pain crises. Have to do it too. That therapy was similarly approved to treat sickle cell disease in people ages 12 and older.

