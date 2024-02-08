US applications for unemployment benefits decline again despite recent layoff announcements

The number of Americans filing for jobless claims declined last week despite recent announcements of more layoffs from high-profile companies.

The Labor Department reported Thursday that applications for unemployment benefits fell by 9,000 to 218,000 in the week ending Feb. 3.

The four-week average of claims, which smooths out some weekly volatility, rose 3,750 to 212,250.

Weekly unemployment claims are viewed as a proxy for the number of U.S. layoffs in a given week. They remain at exceptionally low levels despite efforts by the US Federal Reserve to cool the economy.

The Federal Reserve raised its benchmark rate 11 times as early as March 2022 in an effort to reduce four-decade-high inflation following an unusually strong economic rebound from the 2020 COVID-19 recession.

Although inflation has slowed significantly over the past year, the Labor Department recently reported that overall prices rose 0.3% from November to December and were up 3.4% from 12 months earlier, a sign that the Fed is slowing inflation down to its 2% target. Will try to do. It will probably be bumpy.

The Fed has not made any changes in rates in its last four meetings.

As the Fed raises rates sharply in 2022, most analysts predict that the US economy will slip into recession. But the economy and job market remained surprisingly resilient.

US employers ramped up hiring into early 2024, adding 353,000 jobs in January, the latest sign of the economy’s continued ability to weather interest rates, the highest in two decades.

Last month’s job growth – nearly double what economists had predicted – was above December’s increase of 333,000, a figure that was sharply revised upward. The unemployment rate remains at 3.7%, and has been below 4% for 24 consecutive months – two full years – the longest such period since the 1960s.

Although layoffs remain at low levels, there has been an increase in job cuts in technology and media recently. Google’s parent company Alphabet, eBay, TikTok and the Los Angeles Times have recently announced layoffs. This week, Snap, which owns social media app Snapchat, announced it was cutting 10% of its workforce.

In addition to tech and media, UPS, Macy’s and Levi’s have also recently cut jobs.

Overall, 1.87 million Americans were receiving jobless benefits during the week ending Jan. 27, down 23,000 from the previous week.

