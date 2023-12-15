US – Answer to a decade-old question: Term loans are not securities.

key points

The terms of a typical syndicated term loan B have converged to an increasing extent with high-yield bonds in recent decades, leading some to argue that such loans should be considered securities.

A recent Second Circuit case rejected that argument, holding that syndicated term loans are not securities; A contrary decision could have caused massive disruption to the trillion-dollar syndicated loan market.

The syndicated loan market provides greater flexibility to borrowers and lenders, and avoids the burdens imposed by registration, ongoing disclosure costs and securities laws, as well as the trading and information-sharing restrictions of that regime.



A recent appellate decision, Kirshner v. JPMorgan Chase Bank, N.A.., rejected the argument that syndicated term loans should be treated as securities, reaffirming market participants’ long-standing view that these loans are subject to complex registration, disclosure and trading rules under the securities laws. Are not (and should not be) subject to.

This decision is a relief for those operating in the syndicated loan market. An adverse decision would have disrupted a vast and essential area of ​​financing. Whereas kirschner While not the first case to look at whether loans constitute securities, this decision is the latest and most definitive with respect to Term Loan B as they exist today and provides a clear answer to those thinking of litigating this issue in the future. Sends message.

Millennium Laboratories case

Historically, term loan B (TLB) and high-yield bonds (a type of debt security) have been considered two distinct classes of debt with distinct and identifiable characteristics. However, over the past few decades, the TLB market has evolved significantly and has adopted many of the terms and features of high-yield bonds. They include:

Major contracts and baskets.

Contract-lite structures and other borrower-friendly terms.

Increasing overlap of lender/investor base.

These similarities have raised the question of whether TLB should also be considered a security subject to the requirements of federal and state securities laws. On August 24, 2023, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit rejected that dispute. kirschner, which included a Term Loan B that was similar to most TLBs on the market today. The appellate court held that the loan was not a security.

The Kirshner case arose from a $1.75 billion term loan B granted to Millennium Laboratories LLC in 2014. Millennium defaulted on the loan and filed for bankruptcy the following year. The litigation trustee in the bankruptcy, Mark Kirshner, sued the banks that arranged and syndicated the loan, alleging that they violated various state and federal securities laws by not disclosing that Millennium was issued by the Department of Justice (DOJ) prior to its issuance. Was under investigation. Of loan.

In 2020, the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York dismissed the claims against the banks, concluding that the Millennium Loan was not a security and therefore not subject to securities laws. The Second Circuit upheld the district court, finding that Kirshner failed to suggest that the Millennium loans were securities by applying the four-pronged “family resemblance” test established in 1990 by the U.S. Supreme Court. Revs vs Ernst & Young,

An important factor in the Second Circuit’s decision may be the decision by the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) not to respond. Justice After knowing the views of the Second Circuit, a brief information was given on this matter.

why it matters

Had the Second Circuit ruled in Kirshner’s favor, it would likely have caused extraordinary disruption to the entire leveraged loan market, which in turn could have far-reaching effects on the broader US economy. The syndicated term loan B market is estimated to be approximately $1.5 trillion, according to Levfin InsightsA publication that provides news and analysis on the global leveraged finance markets.

Impact on Lenders: Syndication and Trading

The need for TLBs to comply with securities laws would have led to a major change in loan origination and trading practices, which are now significantly more flexible because participating lenders are considered sophisticated parties that are responsible for their own decisions to buy and trade loans. Are. In contrast, federal securities laws are designed to protect investors at large, including retail investors, who may not have access to the information needed to make informed decisions about investments.

Securities must be registered with the SEC (or qualify for an exemption), and underwriters of securities are subject to a high level of liability to investors for material misstatements and omissions in disclosures made to investors. Thus, to arrange for TLB compliance under securities laws, underwriting banks will need to conduct extensive due diligence and require burdensome disclosures from the borrower, and then prepare detailed offering documents. These additional steps will result in significant delays and increased costs in the loan origination process.

Unlike bond investors, who rely on disclosures mandated by securities laws because they have no direct relationship with the issuer, TLB lenders conduct their own due diligence on the borrower’s business and have a direct contractual relationship with the borrower. Additionally, TLB lenders often receive non-public information from the borrower (for example, financial projections), which may be an important factor in their decision to make a loan but are not permitted to share it under securities laws. .

Treating TLBs as securities would also severely limit secondary trading of TLBs and make the market less liquid, as trading would need to be conducted through registered broker-dealers. Trades will also be subject to transfer restrictions imposed by securities laws, including rules governing trading securities based on material non-public information (MNPI) and additional reporting requirements and settlements.

Finally, some lenders may no longer be able to participate, as they may be banned from investing in the securities.

Redesignating TLBs as securities would effectively paralyze and result in the entire debt market coming to an immediate halt, as existing TLBs would not be in compliance with securities registration requirements.

Impact on borrowers

Borrowers would also suffer losses if TLBs were treated as securities.

Higher cost and slower execution. Borrowers must bear the additional costs of registering a security, making detailed, ongoing disclosures and meeting extensive due diligence requirements. The additional costs and burdens borne by underwriting banks and other lenders will also likely be passed on to borrowers in the form of higher pricing or additional fees. With additional steps, borrowers will have more time to access capital, which may be important in time-sensitive situations, or where there is a “hot” market window.

Borrowers must bear the additional costs of registering a security, making detailed, ongoing disclosures and meeting extensive due diligence requirements. The additional costs and burdens borne by underwriting banks and other lenders will also likely be passed on to borrowers in the form of higher pricing or additional fees. With additional steps, borrowers will have more time to access capital, which may be important in time-sensitive situations, or where there is a “hot” market window. Required disclosures and restrictions on providing MNPI. Some borrowers may not wish to publicly disclose information that would be required in securities filings, which are more extensive than that provided for the TLB. In today’s TLB market, borrowers can share MNPI, such as financial projections or information about pending acquisitions or litigation, with private lenders (who are a subset of lenders who choose to receive MNPI). Indeed, such MNPI may provide a reason for the lender to offer financing. public lender (In other words., those lenders who cannot obtain MNPI) agree not to obtain such MNPI and to participate in the financing knowingly based on publicly available information. The public/private lender distinction does not apply in securities offerings, and securities laws would prevent a borrower from selectively sharing MNPI with a subset of lenders.

Some borrowers may not wish to publicly disclose information that would be required in securities filings, which are more extensive than that provided for the TLB. In today’s TLB market, borrowers can share MNPI, such as financial projections or information about pending acquisitions or litigation, with private lenders (who are a subset of lenders who choose to receive MNPI). Indeed, such MNPI may provide a reason for the lender to offer financing. public lender (In other words., those lenders who cannot obtain MNPI) agree not to obtain such MNPI and to participate in the financing knowingly based on publicly available information. The public/private lender distinction does not apply in securities offerings, and securities laws would prevent a borrower from selectively sharing MNPI with a subset of lenders. Decrease in flexibility. Given the small group of lenders in a typical TLB and standard lender voting provisions in credit agreements, borrowers can modify many provisions in the loan documents and obtain waivers only by obtaining consent from lenders who own 50.1% of the loan. . In contrast, bonds are generally more widely held, and as a result changes to the terms of the contract governing the bond may be more time-consuming and expensive to achieve.

Given the small group of lenders in a typical TLB and standard lender voting provisions in credit agreements, borrowers can modify many provisions in the loan documents and obtain waivers only by obtaining consent from lenders who own 50.1% of the loan. . In contrast, bonds are generally more widely held, and as a result changes to the terms of the contract governing the bond may be more time-consuming and expensive to achieve. Inability to control the lender syndicate. A TLB borrower generally has the right to consent by lenders regarding the assignment of the loan and the ability to exclude certain parties, such as competitors, from the lender group. However, if the TLB were securities, the borrower could not claim this type of control, as bondholders have the ability to allocate freely without requiring any consent from the borrower.

in amount

While the syndicated loan market may continue to grow and have a different application as a result of changing structures raves Factors into the future, Second Circuit’s ruling kirschner This should reassure the syndicated loan market and ensure that TLBs, in their current form, can remain an available financing option for a large segment of borrowers, some of whom may not be able to access the bond markets.

At the same time, lenders and borrowers alike must be vigilant in following existing market practices that avoid the risk of the loan being treated as a security.

