US and China’s commercial assets are facing headwinds

Singapore’s United Overseas Bank said commercial real estate markets in the US and China are economic pain points to monitor in a prolonged high-rate environment.

But the bank remains optimistic about one key area, particularly citing investment flows into new economy sectors such as sustainability.

“U.S. commercial real estate remains a hotspot, especially because of our low occupancy rates,” UOB Chief Financial Officer Lee Wai Fai told CNBC’s “Street Science Asia.”

Vacancy rates for office buildings reached a record high of 18.2% at the end of 2022.

“The other hotspot will be China [are] There are concerns about quality and whether they can manage the uncertainty of assets in China,” he said.

China’s property market is struggling with a decline in consumer confidence as major developers such as Evergrande and Country Garden run into debt problems.

Lee said the world is moving towards a more “uncertain environment” and that prolonged high interest rates are beginning to weigh on the economy.

The world’s central banks have raised interest rates aggressively over the past 18 months to curb rising inflation, with varying success.

“China’s reforms are yet to come. And of course, recent geopolitical tensions have increased instability,” he said.

That being said, despite the turbulent macroeconomic environment, Lee expects the ASEAN region to remain resilient, particularly citing investment flows into new economy sectors such as sustainability.

“But [for] We are confident in our regional fundamentals, as we still have low unemployment and strong consumption,” he said, adding that the supply chain is also shifting to Southeast Asia.

Philanthropic organization Heinrich Foundation said in a February report that foreign direct investment flows into Southeast Asia “have increased ninefold over the past two decades, with more than half of them going to Singapore.”

UOB on Thursday reported a core net profit of $1.5 billion for the third quarter of fiscal 2023 ending September 30, up 5% from a year earlier.

Source: www.cnbc.com