US and China finance ministers begin talks to lay the groundwork for Biden-Xi meeting

WASHINGTON (AP) — Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen and her Chinese counterpart will meet in San Francisco on Thursday for two days of talks aimed at making progress on a range of economic issues at a time when competition between the two countries has intensified.

Yellen’s talks with Vice Premier He Lifeng were designed to help lay the groundwork for an expected meeting between President Joe Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit in San Francisco next week. This will be their first meeting. In about a year.

The White House does not expect the face-to-face meeting to lead to any major changes in relations between the two countries, according to a person familiar with the planning, although it hopes to see some signs of progress.

Analysts say expectations should be kept low given the competitive nature of the countries’ relations.

Nicholas Scechenyi, deputy director for Asia at the Center for Strategic and International Studies, said at a preview event for the APEC summit that “it seems difficult for the United States to credibly emphasize themes like inclusivity, interconnectedness – the focus of this year’s Topics at the APEC Summit – When the primary driver for US economic strategy in the Indo-Pacific is not necessarily economic cooperation, but economic competition.

“America’s strategy focuses on economic competition with China,” he said.

In August, Biden signed an executive order designed to regulate and block high-tech US-based investments headed to China, with the administration saying the move is based on protecting national security. And last year, the US moved to block exports of advanced computer chips to China.

Earlier this year, US lawmakers held a hearing with TikTok CEO Shou Zi Chew on data security and harmful content, considering whether to ban the hugely popular app because of its Chinese connections.

And tensions between the countries escalated earlier this year when a Chinese surveillance balloon was spotted traveling over sensitive US airspace. The US military shot down the balloon near the Carolina coast after it overran sensitive military sites in North America. China insisted that the flyover was an accident involving a civilian aircraft and threatened consequences.

Despite all the tensions, both countries have worked to smooth economic relations.

Biden spoke for about an hour with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi at the White House late last month, when Beijing’s top diplomat was in Washington for talks with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan. Had come.

Xi had similarly met Blinken in June when the Secretary of State visited Beijing for talks with Wang.

Yellen has met with several Chinese officials throughout this year. In January, he had his first face-to-face meeting with former Vice Premier Liu He in Zurich. He traveled to China in July to discuss economic policies between the nations and urged Chinese government officials to cooperate on climate change and other global challenges and not let sharp disagreements over trade and other troubles derail relations. requested.

“I do not see the relationship between the United States and China within the framework of great power conflict,” she said at a July 8 press conference. We believe the world is big enough for both our countries to grow.”

In September, the US Treasury Department and China’s Finance Ministry launched a pair of economic working groups in an effort to reduce tensions and deepen ties between the countries.

