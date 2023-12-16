US and Britain say their navies have shot down 15 attack drones over the Red Sea

LONDON (AP) — British and U.S. militaries said a U.S. warship shot down 14 suspected attack drones over the Red Sea on Saturday, and a Royal Navy destroyer shot down another drone targeting commercial vessels.

Houthi rebels in Yemen have launched a series of attacks on ships in the Red Sea, one of the world’s busiest shipping routes, and launched drones and missiles targeting Israel, as the Israel-Hamas war threatens to spread. .

US Central Command said the destroyer USS Carney “successfully engaged 14 unmanned aerial systems” launched from Houthi-controlled areas of Yemen.

“Drone shot down, no damage to ships in the area and no injuries reported,” Central Command tweeted.

Britain’s Defense Secretary Grant Shapps said HMS Diamond fired a Sea Viper missile and destroyed a drone that was “targeting merchant shipping.” The overnight action is the first time since the 1991 Gulf War that the Royal Navy has shot down an air target in anger.

Shapps said attacks on commercial ships in the global trade artery by Yemen’s Houthi rebels “represent a direct threat to international commerce and maritime security.”

“The UK is committed to thwarting these attacks to protect the free flow of global trade,” he said in a statement.

HMS Diamond was sent to the area two weeks ago as a deterrent along with ships from the US, France and other countries.

Global shipping has become a target during the war between Israel and Hamas, which like the Houthis is backed by Iran.

Houthi rebels said they launched a drone strike Saturday toward the southern Israeli port city of Eilat. The announcement came hours after Egyptian state media reported that Egyptian air defenses had shot down a “flying object” near the Egyptian resort city of Dahab on the Red Sea.

Earlier this month, three commercial ships were attacked in the Red Sea by ballistic missiles fired from Houthi-controlled Yemen, and a US warship shot down three drones during the attack, the US military said.

On Friday, Maersk, the world’s largest shipping company, told all its ships planning to pass through the Bab el-Mandeb strait in the Red Sea to “pause their voyages until further notice” after a missile attack on a Liberian-flagged cargo ship. .

Sammy Magdi contributed to this report from Cairo.

Jill Lawless, The Associated Press

