US Ambassador urges state to support young entrepreneurs

US Ambassador Meg Whitman has urged the government and corporates to help young entrepreneurs recycle waste and make money from it.

He said companies and governments need to come together and find a way how they can put value into waste.

“Financing is the biggest problem, how to raise money to do what you do and how to pay people to work in your company,” Whitman said.

She was speaking during a meeting with young entrepreneurs who were finalists of the Mombasa Plastic Awards competition at the Swahili Pot Hub in Mombasa.

Whitman said climate change has made everyone wake up and start doing something towards moving into a circular economy.

“The world is at a turning point right now, I have been following the circular economy for many years and it has never been more popular around the world,” she said.

“However, I think over the last few years and because of climate change, everyone is waking up now and we are being led by the younger generation.”

The Ambassador said that despite everyone’s thoughts and opinions on plastics, the community needs to be educated and involved.

He said the community can only be involved when there is value, there must be money to be interested in participating.

“I like the idea and the entrepreneurial nature of what the young people of Mombasa and the county government are doing but as you think about plastics, the community needs to be educated and involved,” Whiteman said.

“But again, as long as the waste is not valued, you are relying on the good intentions of the people doing the judging. The community has to have the money to do this.”

“It requires a lot of money because people will want to do it from their heart, but if an incentive can be given that a community can earn Rs 100 a day or Rs 1,000 a week, it will make a difference,” he said.

The Ambassador encouraged the young entrepreneurs to stay strong and keep doing what they are doing because they are essential to the future of the country and the world.

“Being an entrepreneur is really hard, there are obstacles in your way every day. There are challenges that are very difficult to overcome but you must keep going. I admire what you are doing but make sure you involve the government and big companies to help you,” she said.

“I would encourage you to go to some of the big companies in Kenya, whether it’s American, French, German or Middle Eastern companies or big Kenyan companies, to get traditional financing from your foundation or just your business,” Whitman said. For.”

Mombasa Deputy Governor Francis Thoya said recycling and reusing plastics in the county must put the community and youth at the centre.

He said that he believes that the circular economy is going to provide many employment opportunities in the future.

“Today as a county government, we collect mixed waste so what we are trying to do is to see how we can best introduce the issue of segregation at the source and when we do that “This ties directly into the bigger issue around the circular economy.” Thoya, who is also an environment executive, said.

He said the county government has the Solid Waste Management Act 2022 and the main part of the law is that waste should be segregated at source.

Source: www.the-star.co.ke