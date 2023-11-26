US airlines lose 2 million suitcases per year. Where do they all go?

If you’re looking for a Rolex, you’re in luck. There is almost always something available on Unclaimed Goods. In fact, the most expensive item ever sold here was a platinum Rolex that was valued at $64,000 and sold for $32,000 in 2014.



Planning to fly somewhere this week? you’re not alone. The Transportation Security Administration expects to screen 30 million people during the Thanksgiving holiday. Airlines have a lot of suitcases to keep track of, and unfortunately, some of them are bound to get lost. So where does all that lost stuff go? At a store called Unclaimed Baggage in Scottsboro, Alabama.

Every suitcase lost by an airline in the United States (and some suitcases lost on trains and buses) eventually ends up in a 50,000-square-foot building in this small town about 150 miles northwest of Atlanta. And it’s all for sale. At huge discount.

Unclaimed goods are stored like a regular department store, not just a bunch of bins in a big warehouse. There is also a formal wear and jewelery department



It’s decorated like a department store, clothes here, shoes there, shelves of books – because who hasn’t accidentally left a book on a plane? But that’s not the most exciting part.

“The most popular area of ​​the store is the mezzanine,” says Sonny Hood, who first started working at Unclaimed Baggage as a teenager but is now the public relations manager.

“It’s the home of our electronics department,” she says. “Anything from cell phones and laptops, tablets, headphones, you name it!”

All electronics are cleaned to remove any personal data, and checked to make sure they work. Laptops, iPads, and Nintendo Switch all sell for about half the price new.

But there are more interesting things here. A whole box of skis, snowboards, skateboards. (Who knew so many people travel with skateboards? They can’t all be Tony Hawk’s!) There’s a sled, a women’s pole vaulting pole, and even a Bates Kimberly Stock saddle. And brand new riding boots.

The electronics department is always a big hit. The latest cell phones, iPads and laptops cost about half as much as new. Employees of the store’s technical department erase all personal data from the items and make sure everything works.



None of this surprised Hood.

“Anything you can think of, someone has probably packed it in their suitcase.”

And, unfortunately, lost it. But don’t feel too bad about it. When an airline’s suitcase is lost forever, they compensate the owner for the items inside.

Here’s how it works: When a suitcase is lost (or a pole vaulting shipping container) the airline takes up to three months to get it back to its owner. But after three months, the airline gives up and reimburses the owner up to $3,800.

How not to lose your suitcase?

Make sure you have a tag securely attached to your suitcase that has your current contact information on it. Remove all old airline tags and stickers before you arrive at the airport. Place your contact information on a tag or piece of paper inside your luggage. (Putting it at the end, at the top, is best.)

In fact, 99.5% of suitcases checked on airlines are not lost. It’s just that what 0.5% does, it adds up to a lot of things. That’s where Brian Owens, CEO of Unclaimed Baggage, comes in. His father started this business in 1970. Owen’s father loved listening to ham radio and one day overheard a friend in Washington, D.C. say that he had dealt with the Trailways and didn’t know what to do. All the unclaimed bags they had.

“A little light bulb went off in my dad’s brain and he said, ‘I think I can help you,’” says Owens.

So he borrowed $300 and a pickup truck and drove to Washington, D.C., to buy unclaimed goods. Then he brought it home and tried to sell it.

“People were just standing out the door and in lines and in the beginning we were open two days a week, and as the story continues, their [dad’s] The boss told him, ‘You have to figure out which of us you love most, your insurance job or your entrepreneurial venture,’ and my dad didn’t think twice about it.”

Owens’ mother wasn’t so sure about it, but 53 years later, the unclaimed luggage is one of Alabama’s top tourist destinations. One million people come every year. They have someone from every state. Many people make annual pilgrimage here.

Unclaimed Baggage in Scottsboro, Alaska, is the only store in America that sells items left by travelers.



Getting a lost item returned to its owner is a rare exception, but says Brian Owens, CEO of Unclaimed Baggage. Is happened.

A man from Atlanta came to the annual ski sale (an event so exciting that people camped out in the parking lot to be the first to get in the doors) and he bought a pair of ski boots for his fiancée. And when he took them to her house, he looked inside and there was his name. He had previously lost them on a ski trip.

Sometimes shipping containers bring the biggest surprises. Owens remembers peeling off the packing paper from one such container.

“And inside of that was an object on a device that was, like, suspended by these rubber grommets. So it couldn’t touch anything. And there was a plaque on it and – I promise you – it said , ‘Handle it’ with extreme caution. I’m worth my weight in gold.’

It turned out that it was a guidance system for a fighter aircraft. F-14 Tomcat.

“And that was the story going around, the Army had stolen it, the Iranians. It wasn’t actually the Iranians – it was sitting in our warehouse in Scottsboro, Alabama.”

Owens says he gave it back to the Navy. And when a spacecraft camera appeared, they knew where to find NASA.

The unclaimed luggage features so many strange things – a centuries-old violin that may have been made by a student of Antonio Stradivari, ancient Egyptian artefacts and a suit of armor – they have created a museum. The film also features a giant puppet named Hoggle Maze, Jim Henson told them they could keep it.

Ben Foster (left) of Chattanooga, Tennessee, decides what he thinks of the tweed coat shown by his friend Josh Elliott of Atlanta. Elliott had heard about the Unclaimed Baggage Store from a friend and was surprised to see how organized it was.



However, most people are drawn here by the easy lure of discounted high-end goods: a Louis Vuitton purse, Prada shoes or hundreds of North Face jackets. Josh Elliott, who lives in Atlanta, drove with a friend. “We got a lot of coats, like big coats. He’s going to be moving to Germany. So we’re looking for something especially warm and fluffy.”

They are not disappointed. There are many coats that look like they would be perfect for Arctic exploration. This is Elliot’s first time here, and he is impressed by how organized it all is.

“It’s much better than Goodwill,” he says.

This is because people donate things they no longer have want For goodwill. Unclaimed luggage items are things that people love so So, they took them with them on a trip.

In fact, a lot of the clothes here still have new tags on them because many people like to shop for a new wardrobe before they travel. Or, they shop over the holidays. Brands like Rolex and Chanel regularly send unclaimed goods. There’s a little bit of Hollywood here too. In addition to the Jim Henson puppet, there is a dress that is believed to have once belonged to Marie Osmond. Not to mention, one of this year’s Best Director Academy Award winners, Daniel Scheinert, gave his acceptance speech in a tuxedo purchased right here.

But it’s not just about consumption, reminds owner Brian Owens.

“It’s really like an archaeological dig. You open a bag and you can learn what kind of fashions people are wearing, even things like cosmetics or technology, things they carry with them.” Going. This is really a cross-section of what’s happening in the US, and really around the world because airlines are global.”

There’s also the obvious and simple joy of imagining the stories behind these objects. Was the owner of that pole vaulting pole an Olympian? Did he travel with extra luggage? I hope the owner of that wedding dress got lost on the way to the formal wear department Home From marriage.

These things will remain a mystery but some are absolutely mysterious. How is it that so many pedestrian things are missed on airplanes? Did the passenger recover mid-flight? There are large quantities of canes and crutches in a section that some staff call the “Miracle Recovery Department.”

And let’s talk about jewelry. A look at the back counter reveals that far more men’s wedding rings are missing than women’s. But this is a completely different story.

