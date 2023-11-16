The new rules allow US regulators to investigate whether an Internet service provider intentionally discriminated against a community in creating, upgrading or maintaining Internet access.

The US Federal Communications Commission (FCC) has enacted new rules aimed at eliminating discrimination in access to Internet services, a move the regulator is calling the first major US digital civil rights policy.

The rules package, which the commission approved on Wednesday, will give the agency the authority to review and investigate cases of discrimination against different communities by broadband providers based on income, race, ethnicity and other protected classes.

The order also provides the FCC with a framework for reducing a range of digital inequities, including disparities in investment in services for different neighborhoods, as well as the “digital divide”, a term used by experts to describe the lack of access to Internet access. Let’s describe the complete reduction. Many communities experience regional or socioeconomic inequality.

FCC Chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel said Congress needed the agency to adopt rules addressing digital discrimination through bipartisan infrastructure legislation passed at the beginning of the Biden administration.

“The digital divide puts us at an economic disadvantage as a country and disproportionately impacts communities of color, low-income areas and rural areas,” Rosenworcel said in a statement to The Associated Press.

He said: “We know broadband is essential infrastructure for modern life and these rules will bring us one step closer to ensuring everyone has access to the internet, no matter who they are or where they live. “

It found that poorer, less white neighborhoods received less investment in broadband infrastructure and were offered worse deals for internet service than comparably white and higher income areas. The “disparity in access” had become especially evident during the pandemic, the president said.

There are no clear standards for tracking disparities in the provision of digital services, although communities affected by redlining and other discriminatory practices such as rural disinvestment report worse rates of service or lack of access. The FCC hopes its new rules will streamline the process for reporting such issues to establish an official record of discrimination in the future.

The rules allow the agency to investigate whether an Internet service provider has intentionally discriminated against a community in creating, upgrading, or maintaining Internet access, as well as provide a framework for determining whether the proposed The service scheme would create a “discriminatory effect”. Otherwise appropriate measures cannot be avoided.

Nicole Turner Lee said, “Although the intent of the law is to put pressure on Internet service providers to stop discrimination, it also eases the responsibility for states and localities that are receiving (federal infrastructure) funds.” Director of the Center for Technology Innovation at the Brookings Institution.

‘There is no end to our work’

The telecommunications industry has opposed the framework, arguing that the policy would hinder investment in communities by requiring regulations that the industry says are unnecessary. In a statement after Wednesday’s vote, the industry’s main trade association, the National Cable & Telecommunications Association, called the new rules “potentially unlawful.” The group also said the FCC was “seeking sweeping new authority over virtually every aspect of the broadband marketplace.” ,

“Many, if not most, long-standing, similar business practices may have disparate effects on consumers at different income levels,” the group said.

Meanwhile, Free Press Action, a digital advocacy group, applauded the new rules and called on the FCC to go further by reclassifying some aspects of broadband in order to bring back important oversight powers the agency needs to do its job. Immediate action can be taken.

During Wednesday’s FCC hearing, Brendan Carr, one of the agency’s commissioners, argued that the new policies open the agency up to potential litigation and would hinder operations by the telecommunications industry. “This is not about discrimination. It’s about control,” said Carr, who said the telecommunications industry had entered into a “Faustian bargain” by supporting the bipartisan legislation and previously called the framework a “power grab.”

“Ignoring disparate impact would deprive this agency of congressional direction. It is simply not plausible that we can stop and eliminate digital discrimination only by addressing intentional discrimination,” said fellow Commissioner Geoffrey Starks. “The rules we adopt here today are not the end of our work.”

The FCC is also set to reimpose historic net neutrality rules that were rescinded under the Trump administration. President Joe Biden has said the investment in bipartisan infrastructure legislation aims to connect every American household to quality internet service by 2030, regardless of income or identity.

Christopher Ali, a professor of telecommunications at Pennsylvania State University, said, “Whatever the FCC does in terms of discipline or punishment, I hope it will benefit the community that is being discriminated against in the form of more equitable deployment.”

“It will be difficult to order. But we need to make sure communities are getting the benefits of these decisions. I think it’s not only these companies that have been penalized,” said Ali, who participated in the FCC diversity and equity working group that focused on responding to the pandemic.

“It’s not clear at this time how many complaints the FCC would need to escalate this to the point of an investigation,” Ali said. “So perhaps then, that’s where community groups and local organizations are going to become absolutely critical.”

