US 30-year mortgage rates fall by most in nearly 16 months - MBA

Nov 8 (Reuters) – Interest rates on the most common type of U.S. residential mortgage fell by the most in nearly 16 months last week, driven by a surge in the Treasury market that uses key benchmarks to determine the cost of home loans. The benchmark yields were reduced. ,

The average contract rate on a 30-year fixed-rate mortgage fell a quarter percentage point to 7.61% in the week ending Nov. 3, the lowest in nearly a month, the Mortgage Bankers Association (MBA) said on Wednesday. This was the biggest weekly decline since the end of July 2022.

The second weekly decline pulled home-buying borrowing costs down from two-decade highs, which had reached near 8% in October, when yields on the 10-year Treasury note, the benchmark for U.S. home loan rates, charged higher. Was getting it done.

Yields saw a sharp reversal last week from a months-long updraft after the U.S. Treasury said upcoming debt issuance will be slightly lower than previously expected and the Federal Reserve held its key overnight policy rate on hold for the second consecutive meeting. .

“Last week’s rate cut was driven by the US Treasury’s ongoing update, the Fed’s dovish stance at the November FOMC (Federal Open Market Committee) statement, and data indicating a slowing job market,” said Joel Kahn, MBA vice president. and Deputy Chief Economist.

MBA’s mortgage market composite index, measuring the volume of mortgage applications for both home purchases and refinancing of existing loans, rose 2.5% from the week before to 165.9.

Purchase applications increased 3% this week, but were down 20% from a year ago. This indicates that potential buyers are still waiting on the sidelines despite the drop in rates, Kahn said. Sellers locked in low mortgage rates have continued to hold on to their homes, keeping a lid on inventory in the housing market.

