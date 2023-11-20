Ursula von der Leyen ‘unconcerned’ after being targeted in new campaign launched by Viktor Orbán

Ursula von der Leyen has become the personal target of a new campaign launched by Viktor Orbán as part of a national consultation that makes serious allegations against the EU’s political agenda.

The billboard on streets across Hungary features the President of the European Commission standing next to Alexander Soros, the 38-year-old son of billionaire George Soros and current president of the Open Society Foundations (OSF), with a message in capital letters that reads: “Let those Don’t dance to the tunes they whistle!”

Although the Soros family and OSF, which supports civil society organizations around the world through grants, have been vilified by the Hungarian government in the past, this is the first time that von der Leyen has been targeted in a state-led campaign. Has gone.

The non-binding consultation is a collection of partisan statements about various EU policies that asks citizens to choose between two possible responses, one against and one in favour. The survey will be mailed to Hungarian households by Christmas time and must be returned before January 10, when the online version is available.

most of 11 questions Include misleading information, such as claims that “financial aid from Brussels to the Palestinian organization has also reached Hamas,” something that has not been proven, and that “Brussels wants to create migrant ghettos in Hungary,” a The purpose that is nowhere to be found in the block migration reform,

Other questions center on EU military and financial assistance to Ukraine, which Orbán has vowed to opposeAnd the war-torn nation’s application for membership.

Responding to the roll-out of the billboards, the European Commission’s chief spokesperson, Eric Mamer, said that von der Leyen was “completely shocked” when shown the photos and did not even blink an eye.

“The President has full confidence in the Hungarian public’s ability to form its own opinion based on objective, factual information about what we do,” Mamer said.

“Let’s be clear. We know this is not the first time. It’s probably not the last time. We have work to do. We have crises to manage. We have policies to implement.”

Regarding the claims contained in the survey, Mamer refused to provide a fact-checking rebuke and referred potential respondents to the European Commission’s official channels. The official also avoided saying whether using the image of Soros, a man of Jewish origin, amounts to anti-Semitism.

“These statements are completely false,” Mamer said. “We can tell you our position on all the policies mentioned, but we will not get into a debate about statements that are only put forward in consultation with the Hungarian authorities.”

“Clearly, we have no interest in wasting time on such an issue in the current international context,” he said.

Resorting to attacks against the current President of the European Commission is not unknown territory for Viktor Orbán, who is known for blocking and derailing collective EU action.

back in 2019, his government took out billboards targeting then-executive chief Jean-Claude Juncker and George Soros. “Everyone has the right to know what Brussels is planning!” Read the poster. The 2019 campaign, whose graphic design is strikingly similar to the 2023 initiative, promoted false and misleading claims about the EU’s migration policy and prompted accusations of anti-Semitism.

The latest confrontation between Brussels and Budapest comes amid growing reports that the European Commission is preparing to review a decision to block €22 billion in EU funds allocated to Hungary. The country is expected to meet a series of “milestones” as a condition of receiving the funding, which has been long overdue. Legal concerns,

