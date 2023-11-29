Download an illustrative overview:

report coverage Description Market Revenue in 2023 $34.1 billion Estimated value by 2028 $48.6 billion growth rate Expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.3% Market size available 2021–2028 forecast period 2023-2028 forecasting units Value (Billion US Dollars) report coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors and Trends segments covered Products, Applications, End Users and Regions Geography covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East and Africa Highlights of the report Updated financial information/product portfolio of players key market opportunities Potential growth opportunities in emerging economies major market mover Cases of urinary diseases are increasing

In 2022, the devices segment held the largest share in the urology devices market by product segment.

The urology devices market is segmented on the basis of products into instruments and consumables and accessories. The devices segment accounted for the largest share of the urology devices market in 2022. This segment includes the most commonly used products, such as dialysis equipment, endoscopes, laser and lithotripsy equipment, endovision and imaging systems, robotic systems, insufflators, endoscopy fluid management systems, urodynamic systems and other devices. These products are commonly used in hospitals, dialysis centers, and home care settings. As technologies evolve, the efficiency and accuracy of these products contribute significantly to urological procedures.

Kidney disease segment to hold the largest share in the urology devices market by application segment in 2022.

The global urology devices market is differentiated into kidney diseases, urological cancer, pelvic organ prolapse, benign prostatic hyperplasia, urinary incontinence, erectile dysfunction, urinary stones and other applications. In 2022, the kidney disease segment is expected to dominate the urology devices market. The market for urology devices in kidney diseases is expected to grow at a high rate due to the increasing incidence of kidney diseases and chronic diseases. With the growing global population, the need for urology equipment has increased significantly due to the increasing number of procedures required. Hospitals and dialysis centers are at the forefront of this growth, as they provide routine medical care and handle emergencies.

Hospitals, ASCAs, and clinics segment had the largest share in the urology devices market by end-user segment in 2022.

The global urology equipment market is differentiated into hospitals, ASCs and clinics, dialysis centers, and home care settings. In 2022, the hospitals, ASCs, and clinics segments are expected to dominate the urology devices market. The market for urology devices in hospitals is expected to grow at a high rate due to the increasing number of surgical procedures related to urology care. The expanded network of health care institutions directly translates into a larger market share, reflecting the vital role of hospitals in safeguarding the well-being of patients.

North America is the largest regional market for the urology devices market.

The urology devices market is divided into five major geographical regions: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. In 2022, North America holds the dominant share of the urology devices market. This can be attributed to the region’s advanced health facilities and substantial health care investments, which are important in meeting the need for urology equipment. Furthermore, the projected growth in urological procedures is projected to contribute to the expansion of the market. As the demand for urological procedures increases, so does the need for precision urological equipment to ensure successful and safe procedures.

urology equipment market Mobility:

Driver:

1. Increase in urinary diseases

2. Increasing preference for minimally invasive procedures

3. Increased focus on R&D and product launches

4. Increasing number of hospitals and surgery centers

restrictions:

1. High level of integration among key players

opportunity:

1. Increasing potential growth opportunities in emerging economies

2. Technological progress

challenge:

1. Increase in number of product recalls by major players

2. Shortage of skilled urologists

Major market players of urology equipment industry,

Major players operating in the urology equipment market are Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (Germany), Baxter International, Inc. (US), Boston Scientific Corporation (US), Becton, Dickinson & Company (US), B. Braun is Melsungen. AG (Germany), Cardinal Health (US), Olympus Corporation (Japan), Intuitive Surgical (US), Coloplast A/S (Denmark), Stryker Corporation (US), Teleflex Incorporated (US), Convetec Group PLC (UK), Medtronic PLC (Ireland), Carl Storz (Germany), Cook Medical (US), Richard Wolf GmbH (Germany), CompactCath (US), Dornier Medtech (Germany), Nikkisso Co., Ltd. (Japan), Dylife SA (Switzerland), Erbe Vision (Germany), Well Lead Medical Co. Ltd. (China), Rochemed (Germany), Endomed Systems GmbH (Germany), Amniso International, Inc. (US), Medispec (US), Medical Technologies of Georgia (US), Vimex Sp. z oo (Poland), Balaton Sp. z oo (Poland), Hunter Urology (UK), Rebel International Ltd. (India).

Details of the Profile of Primary Players in Urology Devices Market:

By type of company: Tier 1 – 40%, Tier 2 – 30%, and Tier 3 – 30%

By designation: C-level – 27%, D-level – 18%, and others – 55%

By region: North America – 51%, Europe – 21%, Asia Pacific – 18%, Latin America – 6%, and Middle East and Africa – 4%

urology equipment market recent developments:

In August 2023, Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (Germany) announced FDA clearance for the Versi HD product with GuideMe software.

In December 2022, Boston Scientific Corporation (US) and Ecotech Scientific Holdings Limited (China) today announced that Boston Scientific will conduct a partial offering to acquire a majority stake of up to 65% in the shares of Ecotech, a Chinese medical company. Technology company that provides solutions designed for a variety of traditional processes.

In May 2022, B. Braun SE (Germany) entered into a distribution agreement, and B. Braun surgery division Aesculap has strengthened its long-term partnership with True Digital Surgery, a California-based company that specializes in robotically controlled 3D digital visualization.

In April 2022, Baxter International, Inc. (US) Announced US FDA approval of ST set used for renal replacement therapy (CRRT).

In April 2021, Becton, Dickinson & Company (US) announced a USD 65 million investment to build a state-of-the-art medical facility in Tucson, Arizona (US), which will serve as the final phase of construction and Sterilization Center to improve overall efficiency, customer service and supply chain.

Urology Equipment Market – Key Benefits of Buying the Report:

The report will help market leaders/new entrants in this market to know about the nearest estimation of revenue numbers for the overall urology devices market and sub-segments. This report will help stakeholders understand the competitive landscape and gain greater insight to better position their businesses and plan appropriate go-to-market strategies. The report also helps stakeholders understand the pulse of the market and provides them with information about key market drivers, constraints, opportunities and challenges.

The report provides insights on the following points:

Analysis of key drivers (increasing incidence of urological diseases, increasing preference for minimally invasive procedures, increasing focus on R&D and product launches, increasing number of hospitals and surgical centres), restraints (high level of consolidation among key players) , Opportunities (potential growth opportunities in emerging economies, technological advancements) and challenges (increasing number of product recalls by key players, shortage of skilled urologists) are influencing the growth of the urology devices market.

Product Development/Innovation: Detailed information on upcoming technologies, R&D activities and new product launches in the urology devices market.

Market Development: Comprehensive Information about Attractive Markets – The report analyzes the urology devices market in different regions.

Market Diversification: Detailed information about new products, untapped geographies, recent developments and investments in the urology devices market

Competitive Assessment: Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (Germany), Baxter International, Inc. (US), Boston Scientific Corporation (US), Becton. , Dickinson & Company (US), B. Braun Melsungen AG (Germany), among others in urology device market strategies.

