SELBYVILLE, Delaware, October 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Urinary Tract Infection Testing market size It is expected to be worth US$1 billion by 2032. According to the study, growth in the industry is driven by increasing awareness about the importance of early detection of UTIs. Urinary tract infections are one of the most common bacterial infections that can cause discomfort, pain, and even serious complications if left untreated.

Request a sample of this research report @

The emphasis on early diagnosis and prompt treatment of UTIs is increasing the adoption of rapid diagnostic tests, which provide quick and reliable results within minutes. These tests offer advantages such as ease of use, portability, and cost-effectiveness, making them highly demanded in both health care facilities and home settings.

Urine culture test preferred for identification of specific bacteria

The urinary tract infection testing market is segmented into urine cultures, sensitivity testing, and urinalysis. The industry share from the urine culture segment will grow at an appreciable rate during 2023 and 2032. The test helps identify the specific bacteria causing a UTI and determine the most appropriate antibiotic treatment. This is particularly valuable in the diagnosis of complicated UTIs such as pyelonephritis or UTIs in high-risk patients. The high level of trust among health care professionals due to its accuracy and reliability is increasing the demand for urine culture tests.

High severity of pyelonephritis to generate market revenue

The urinary tract infection testing market is divided into urethritis, cystitis and pyelonephritis. Of these, the pyelonephritis applications segment will register substantial revenue by 2032. This development is driven by the need for early diagnosis of the disease and the need for a combination of diagnostic tests. Pyelonephritis is a serious form of UTI that affects the kidneys. Its diagnosis and management often require medical intervention and hospitalization. The use of a combination of diagnostic tests, including urine culture, blood tests, and imaging studies to formulate precise and targeted treatment strategies for pyelonephritis.

Improving medical infrastructure to support demand for UTI testing in Asia Pacific

The Asia Pacific urinary tract infection testing market size will register rapid growth during 2023-2032. This has been boosted by improvements in healthcare infrastructure in the region. Additionally, a large aging population, which is more susceptible to UTIs, will drive demand for clinical solutions. There is increasing focus on point-of-care testing and adoption of advanced diagnostic technologies, making UTI testing more accessible and convenient for patients and healthcare providers. With increasing investments in healthcare and increasing emphasis on improving diagnostic capabilities, the demand for efficient UTI testing solutions is likely to grow significantly across the APAC region.

Request for report customization @

Urinary Tract Infection Testing Market Players

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., ACON Laboratories Inc., Bio-Rad Laboratories, Danaher Corporation, Cardinal Health Inc., Sysmex Corporation, Stryker Corporation, Abbott Laboratories and F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., among others.

Urinary Tract Infection Testing Industry News

In December 2022, Thermo Fisher Scientific announced the launch of TruMark, the infection disease research panel to enable rapid and accurate identification of microbes that cause vaginal, urinary, gastrointestinal, respiratory and sexually transmitted diseases. The panels will allow researchers to expand their testing capabilities.

In September 2022, Pathanostics, a diagnostics solutions company, announced a collaboration with DispatchHealth, a home medical caregiver, to conduct an observational study for 6800 patients with suspected UTI in the US. The partnership will allow both companies to leverage combined capabilities. and provide medical services.

Partial Table of Contents (TOC) of the report:

Chapter 3 Urinary Tract Infection Testing Industry Insights

3.1 Industry segmentation

3.2 Industry Ecosystem Analysis

3.3 Industry Impact Force

3.3.1 Growth Drivers

3.3.1.1 Increasing prevalence of urinary tract infection globally

3.3.1.2 Increasing incidence of hospital-acquired urinary tract infections

3.3.1.3 High prevalence of diabetes in low and middle income countries

3.3.1.4 New product launches regarding UTI testing products

3.3.2 Disadvantages and challenges of the industry

3.3.2.1 False UTI test results

3.3.2.2 Strict regulatory framework

3.4 Growth Potential Analysis

3.4.1 According to test type

3.4.2 Test kits by type

3.4.3 By application

3.4.4 By end use

3.5 COVID-19 Impact Analysis

3.6 Regulatory landscape

3.6.1 US

3.6.2 Europe

3.7 Technology Outlook

3.8 Porter’s analysis

3.9 PESTLE Analysis

Browse our report store – GMIPulse @

About Global Market Insights

Global Market Insights Inc., headquartered in Delaware, US, is a global market research and consulting services provider, offering development consulting services as well as syndicated and custom research reports. Our Business Intelligence and Industry Research reports provide in-depth insights and actionable market data specifically designed and presented to help clients make strategic decisions. These detailed reports are designed through a proprietary research methodology and are available for key industries such as chemicals, advanced materials, technology, renewable energy and biotechnology.

Source: www.globenewswire.com