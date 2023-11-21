The European Commission said on Tuesday it would proceed with development aid payments to the Palestinian territories this month after its internal investigation found no diversion of funds to terrorist groups.

Advertisement

There was an “urgent review” launched on 9 October to ensure that EU development aid is not inadvertently falling into the hands of Hamas, which is designated a terrorist organization by the bloc. The terrorist group, two days earlier, had killed 1,200 people and abducted 240 others in a series of attacks on Israeli settlements across the Gaza border.

Of the 119 contracts examined by the EU since then, worth a total of €331 million, 88% were cleared for future payments.

A senior EU official told reporters, “Our analysis has not identified any breaches of contractual obligations at this stage and we will therefore continue to implement our existing portfolio of EU aid to Palestine.”

Speaking to Euronews on Tuesday, Palestinian Ambassador to the EU Abdelrahim Alfara welcomed the decision, claiming the bloc had not given money to the Palestinian Authority since the Hamas attack on October 7. “Palestinians need this money to survive,” he said.

However, the Commission says that because the review was completed rapidly, no payments to the Palestinian Authority or UNRWA have been delayed.

Alfara also claimed the review was hastily announced after a unilateral announcement by EU Neighborhood Commissioner Oliver Varhelyi announced The sole purpose of suspending payments to Palestine was to save Varhelyi’s face.

Two EU-funded projects worth a combined €8 million in the Palestinian territories have been suspended following “serious” allegations, despite audits clearing possible leakage of funds to terrorist organisations, the senior official said. Civil society groups were using the money to incite hatred. ,

As it investigates these two cases, the Commission has decided to consider additional controls, including a new anti-incitement clause in contracts with both Israeli and Palestinian civil society groups.

This would include monitoring public communications, including social media posts from groups receiving EU funding, to incite hate speech or violence. Third-party financing, where recipients of EU funds subcontract to other groups or individuals, will also be subject to strict controls.

It is not yet clear whether the EU executive has yet formally adopted these strict security measures.

The Commission is waiting for more information on 51 civil society projects worth €39 million before approving the pending payments. The senior EU official said that, although there are no specific allegations of violations in relation to these projects, the Commission will implement all necessary controls to check compliance.

A communication on the review published on Tuesday also suggests that an educational project under the EU’s flagship Erasmus+ program in the Palestinian territories involves a “potential reputational risk” and will be investigated further.

“Overall we are satisfied that our controls have worked adequately, but in the current context, where risks have increased given the ongoing war and the evolving political environment, additional safeguards are needed,” he said.

Of the 88% of projects approved for payment, seven projects worth €75.6 million – representing almost a quarter of the audited funds – were deemed “no longer feasible” due to the massive damage caused by the ongoing crisis in the Gaza Strip Gone.

The official explained that these were mainly planned infrastructure projects in the Gaza Strip that could no longer proceed.

European Commission Vice-President Valdis Dombrovskis said the €75.6 million earmarked for these projects would now be reallocated to Gaza as humanitarian or development aid.

Vital EU aid continues to flow

The review’s findings come just as the Commission will begin processing its next scheduled payment of development assistance to the Palestinian territories before the end of November.

The EU is the largest donor of aid to Palestinians in Gaza and the occupied West Bank, investing €1.18 billion between 2021 and 2024 to boost the local economy and prevent its people from falling into poverty.

Advertisement

But both the EU and Western governments have maintained a strict policy of ‘no contact‘Since the terrorist group took over the Gaza Strip in 2007, Hamas has provided aid to Gaza through United Nations (UN) agencies and other organizations in order to sidestep the government, which it considers outside Hamas’s orbit. .

This means that funds destined for Gaza are already subject to strict controls, which are now being tightened even further as a result of the Commission’s audit.

The fund is used to help the Palestinian Authority, which controls the occupied West Bank, pay salaries and pensions to civil servants. Recipients of these payments are individually checked to ensure there are no links to terrorism and compliance with the EU’s contractual obligations.

According to the commission, these investigations will now be extended to first-degree relatives, meaning that parents, children and siblings of Palestinian civil servants will be investigated for possible contractual violations or contacts with terrorist groups.

Development assistance is also channeled through the United Nations agency supporting Palestinian refugees, UNRWA, to support vulnerable and displaced families.

Advertisement

The EU also finances development programs linked to job creation and access to water and energy, including infrastructure projects in Gaza that will now be suspended.

The European Union has clarified the position

The commission’s audit was announced amid its launch disorganized response For the war besieging the Gaza Strip. When Varaheli committed evil he was severely criticized announcement of All EU payments to the Palestinians were immediately suspended, leaving top diplomat Josep Borrell and other senior European officials scrambling to set the record straight.

The U-turn sparked outrage among member countries. Spain’s then-caretaker government, which holds the rotating presidency of the Council of the European Union, confirmed that its Foreign Minister José Manuel Alberes had called Varelli to express his disagreement over the decision.

Ambassador Alfara claimed that this practice was initiated for the sole purpose of avoiding insult to Varhelyi.

“To save the face of this commissioner (Varhelyi), the EU said they now want to review their money given to the Palestinian people,” Alfara said. He said that over the years the Commission has ensured that its funds avoid “undesirable channels”.

Advertisement

Since then the group has quadrupled its numbers humanitarian aid €100 million this year to the Palestinians, and has launched an air bridge to carry much-needed supplies to Egypt which controls the only open land border into Gaza, Rafah.

The Commission says its investigation of the development fund is not unprecedented, with EU member states also carrying out similar exercises.

Austria, which has one of the strongest pro-Israel stances among the EU’s 27 member states, suspended aid to the Palestinians in response to Hamas’ attack on Israel, while Germany announced it would freeze its portfolio of funds. Will review.

On Saturday, Germany’s Foreign Ministry confirmed that its internal review had found no abuses.

The State Department said, “The review of humanitarian assistance to Palestinians has been completed and there are no discrepancies regarding possible indirect assistance to terrorist organizations.”

Advertisement

The senior EU official said he was “confident” that if EU resources for the Palestinian authorities are increased, the Commission’s system for vetting funds will also prove stronger, as Josep Borrell has done in recent days. Had said.

Last week, Borrell called for a “reinforced” version of the Palestinian Authority that currently controls the West Bank as well as increased EU involvement in the region as part of a long-term solution to the ongoing conflict. Is.

“If it’s a matter of increasing the volume of what we do, I have no problem,” the official said.

The official also confirmed that the bloc did not intend to reduce payments after the current funding cycle ends in 2024.

Ambassador Alfara told Euronews that the Palestinian Authority had requested that the bloc advance all payments planned for 2024 given the crisis in the territory.

Advertisement

Source