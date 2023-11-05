UrbanVolt’s CEO gets his moment in the sun

Kevin Maughan explains how he re-evaluated his life and realized he wanted to use business as a force for good

The romantic comedy A Good Year stars Russell Crowe as Max Skinner, an egotistical, workaholic London businessman looking to make a quick buck from the sale of a château and vineyard he inherited from his uncle in Provence. and where he spent the summers as a merchant. Boy

Instead, events force Skinner to pause and ultimately discover what makes life worth living.

He was also unhappy when Maughan left the bank to go to Provence.

In his early 30s he was a director of Merrill Lynch’s financial advisory business in Europe, the Middle East and Africa, with 26 offices and €8 billion of assets under management. But one day, in the early noughties, Maughan was called out of a board meeting to answer his mother’s call.

He told her that his father, who had guided him in the family business, had a brain tumor and had only 90 days to live.

After taking time off to be with his father, Maughan returned to Merrill Lynch after his death.

But his heart was not in it. “It made me re-evaluate my life,” says the 54-year-old. “He was only 60. I thought, ‘What do I really want to do with my life?’ I just had one of those existential moments and decided I wanted a change. I wanted more freedom and wanted to create things.”

Maughan eventually realized he wanted to use business as a force for good. In 2010, he began manufacturing Novarus, a brand of portable air-disinfection units that is now part of WellAir and came into its own during COVID. He then focused on helping businesses do their part to tackle climate change by adopting clean energy.

In 2015, he co-founded Urbanvolt, which began supplying energy-saving lighting to industrial customers.

It defrays the upfront cost of retrofitting traditional lighting with long-lasting LED fixtures and shares the cost savings with customers, including Heineken Ireland.

In 2021, UrbanVolt entered the solar power market, which now accounts for 70 percent of its business.

‘The size of industrial buildings in the UK is huge, with distribution centers there three times larger than in Ireland.’

The company is taking advantage of the global solar revolution as the developed world attempts to make its transition from fossil fuels to net-zero energy amid the climate emergency.

UrbanVolt now finances, installs and maintains solar panels on the rooftops of industrial and commercial complexes and sells that solar energy to its customers. This enables businesses to pay only for the energy they use without requiring any upfront investment in the journey to meeting their sustainability goals. These businesses can lock in rates for solar-generated electricity for up to 30 years, with rates that are about 40 percent cheaper than those offered by electricity providers.

Urbanvolt has the ambition to become Europe’s leading solar energy provider to businesses. To this end, it has raised over €200m in debt and equity.

In late August, Maughan braved the tough fundraising environment and secured a €26m investment from European private equity investor Worden, aiming to use the financing to accelerate UrbanVolt’s solar energy expansion across Europe .

“The UK is our primary growth market for 2024 and 2025,” he says. “We are in nine other countries with our lighting business, so we will naturally be drawn into those countries with existing customers, and it The expansion will happen systematically. But there’s really an opportunity for our model in the UK market – it’s underserved and it’s a huge market.

“We did 150 solar projects in the Irish market and we are planning to do 250 here next year and about 150 in the UK market.

“The size of industrial buildings in the UK is huge, the distribution centers there are three times bigger than those in Ireland, so in terms of scale, 150 buildings in the UK are probably the same as 250 here,” he says.

Urbanvolt’s own building is a Victorian redbrick on Appian Way in Ranelagh. And these days, Maughan doesn’t venture too far from home – he grew up in Ballsbridge, just down the road.

He comes from an entrepreneurial, well-to-do family: his maternal grandfather founded Ormonde Cinemas which expanded across the country and his late father owned a medical distribution business called Surgical Distributors. Teenage Maughan was a boarder at Castleknock College from Year 3 to Year 6, where he rubbed shoulders with the children of other entrepreneurs and developed a lifelong passion for starting businesses.

“We used to sell toasted cheese sandwiches during study hall and go to businesses and ask them to save any foreign tickets,” he says. “Then we would steam the stamps out of the envelopes and sell them to collectors.”

After leaving school in 1987, Maughan moved to America with his parents. His father’s medical practice took the family there much of the time, and Maughan earned his undergraduate degree from Stetson University in Central Florida.

“We had to travel to and from the United States several times,” he recalls. “I’m a dual citizen with an Irish and an American passport.”

After graduation, Maughan got a chance to get into a real business by working for his father’s company in America. By the mid-1990s, Maughan was ready to test his own entrepreneurial skills: he founded one of Florida’s first mobile phone businesses – although Maughan is reluctant to overstate his “first success”.

However, the experience taught the budding entrepreneur that he did not know much about financing a business, so he returned to Dublin in 1998 to pursue an MBA at Michael Smurfit Business School. When her studies were completed, she was hired by Merrill Lynch. in New York.

“I loved restructuring so I first went into the private banking side, then into the investment banking side, and finally I went back to the private banking side in Europe because there was a need for restructuring there,” he says.

Before receiving that fateful phone call about his father’s prognosis, Maughan had set up a private client office in Dublin, targeting affluent clients. While in France, he put money into his own investments, mostly property and Irish and American bank shares. But the advent of the financial crash forced Maughan to grapple with another existential crisis.

“When the assets collapsed and share prices fell, it was a nightmare for me,” he says. “I lost almost everything and had to rebuild it.

“But it wasn’t the end of the world. I know a lot of people are still struggling with banks and other things. But when that happens, you just have to restructure – you can’t cut deep enough and you can’t cut fast enough.

Maughan used the same approach when he was appointed CEO of the company behind Caterpillar construction equipment and the Irish distributor of power generators, and was tasked with restructuring the construction market following the collapse. There he met Graham Dean, who was Group Operations Director of Caterpillar Ireland and had held several management positions with Fortune 500 companies.

Covid proved to be a boon for Urbanvolt

The pair left Caterpillar and founded Noverrus in 2010, after Maughan found a company called Air Manager, which purified air in planes, hospitals and other settings, during a chance meeting in a bar in Manchester. He and Dean bought the business, grew it, and tech entrepreneur Bill McCabe later came on board as an investor and funded investments in the US.

By 2014, Maughan was at another crossroads, looking for the next big thing that would leave a lasting legacy for her children. And like the idea for Noveras, the lightbulb moment for Urbanvolt came in a bar, when Dean, Maughan and their friend Declan Barrett – who had recently sold Complete Property Management – ​​were having Christmas drinks at O’Brien’s on Leeson Street.

The company’s initial offering was to convert industrial complexes, factories, and big-box retail stores to LED lighting, reducing businesses’ energy consumption by up to 80 percent through UrbanVolt’s “Lighting-as-a-Service” subscription platform. Former Leinster and Ireland rugby star Jamie Heaslip was among the first investors.

Covid proved to be a boon for Urbanvolt. In 2020, it raised some €7m from more backers, including the Ireland Strategic Investment Fund and former Green Reit co-founder Stephen Vernon, who became chairman of the company. By 2021, UrbanVolt had entered the solar market a year earlier than planned.

“COVID was bad for the lighting business because we couldn’t go inside these big industrial buildings because they were closed,” he says. “But it was also good, because we could talk to customers about the other side of their rooftop. I could talk. Now the solar power business has taken off and now forms the majority of our business.”

Maughan would not disclose any financial data from UrbanVolt for 2023. But, by his own account, it’s been a good year.

resume

Name: Kevin Maughan Age: 54 From: Ballsbridge, Dublin 4 Life: Ranelagh, Dublin 6 Family: ‘I have two children. My 25-year-old daughter is engaged and lives in New York and my 23-year-old son has completed his master’s degree and is coming to work for me. ​Education: Degree in International Affairs from Stetson University in Florida and MBA from UCD Michael Smurfit Graduate Business School. Favorite hobby: Off-road motorbiking. Favorite book: Shoe Dog: A Memoir by the Creator of Nike, by Phil. Knight’s favorite movie: Apocalypse Now

business lesson

What is your biggest belief about being successful in business? Persistence is the most important thing in building a business – it’s not intelligence, it’s not contacts, it’s not skill. What advice would you give to a company installing solar power for the first time? Take action now. Because we already don’t have time (to deal with climate change)

