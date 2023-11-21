Uranium prices rise above $80 for the first time in 15 years as demand for nuclear power increases

Futures tracking a form of uranium called “yellowcake” hit a 15-year high, Bloomberg reported.

Prices rose above $80 per pound as demand for nuclear power increased.

There have been recent disruptions in uranium production, but investor interest remains solid.

The nuclear power renaissance is boosting investor interest in uranium, helping push the price of the key energy commodity to a 15-year high.

Uranium futures, which track a form of uranium called “yellowcake,” reached $80.25 a pound on Monday, Bloomberg reported.

Prices have been rising this year after a decade of trading sideways, driven by surging demand for nuclear power. The increased demand comes as extreme weather events have made the electricity market more volatile, and intensified commitments to a clean energy transition have driven the search for alternative energy sources.

The prospect of a growing nuclear power industry has sent investors back into mining stocks and uranium derivatives, and they are much more interested in futures prices than spot prices, according to research cited by Bloomberg.

About two-thirds of the world’s uranium is mined in Kazakhstan, Canada and Australia. Recently, there have been some disruptions in uranium production, with Cameco, a major Canadian mining company, reducing its production target due to challenges at its mining sites. Additionally, the recent coup in Niger disrupted some yellowcake shipments to Europe.

But the heavy metal craze has not subsided. A recent report from mining investment news outlet Crux Investor said there are about 60 nuclear reactors under construction globally and they require about 30 million pounds of uranium per year when they begin operation.

Hedge funds like Terra Capital, Segra Capital and Argonaut Capital Partners are also betting on uranium stocks to rise. In October, Bloomberg Intelligence said the price of uranium had increased a massive 125% since the end of 2020, and uranium ETF assets had increased twentyfold in the same time frame.

Source: markets.businessinsider.com