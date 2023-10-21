Upland, the blockchain-based real estate storage and trading game, has secured an additional $7 million in its Series A funding round.

The investment is led by EOS Network Ventures and marks its first foray into the world of crypto gaming.

Upland Expands Crypto Gaming Metaverse

The fresh capital investment from EOS, alongside participation from existing investors C3 Venture Capital and Animoca Brands, is set to fuel Upland Game’s expansion.

Upland’s extraordinary feature enables players to buy and sell digital versions of real-world assets on a virtual map. The funding extension follows an initial $18 million Series A round, which took place in 2021.

Apart from enriching the gameplay, Upland has also focused on strengthening its marketing strategy. The move is aimed at increasing the performance of the game and attracting a larger player base. Additionally, Upland plans to offer tools to external developers, opening the door to new features and extensions.

One particularly exciting upcoming development is Upland’s intention to introduce an Ethereum token pegged to its current in-game utility token. This initiative, known as “Sparklet,” could have far-reaching implications for Upland’s presence in the broader crypto market.

Upland’s choice to build its platform on the EOS network may seem unconventional, given the platform’s declining popularity. According to DefiLlama, EOS is currently ranked 23rd in total value locked (TVL) with a TVL of $69 million.

It ranks 60th in total market capitalization among cryptocurrencies on CoinGecko and has been on a downtrend for several years since its all-time high.

Upland CEO Dirk Lueth defended this choice. He noted that in 2018, when Upland was founded, EOS was one of the few viable blockchains for such a project.

Lueth cited Ethereum’s heavy gas fees as an obstacle they could not overcome. After careful analysis, the team concluded that EOS is the optimal blockchain for their needs. Notably, thanks to the technical features of EOS, Upland now boasts a remarkable capacity by mining 80 NFTs per second.

EOS Network Ventures’ participation in Upland’s Series A extension shows that backers still see potential to grow the ecosystem. The move reflects their confidence in Upland’s vision and technical capabilities.

A better gaming experience

The recent funding round will not only enhance Upland’s in-game experience, but also fuel the expansion of Spark, its utility token on the Ethereum blockchain in the form of Sparklets.

Co-Founder and Co-CEO of Upland @DirkLueth On Sparklet: This means higher visibility and greater credibility for Upland, contributing to a positive ripple effect in the Web3 community, and also improves liquidity for current Spark holders. Read the full release: https://t.co/UZSUVBprSK – Upland (@UplandMe) 19 October 2023

This decision is strategically aimed at increasing Upland’s visibility in the broader market. This opens up opportunities for more users to engage with Upland’s unique ecosystem.

A notable factor influencing this decision was Ripple’s favorable court ruling, which had a positive impact on Upland’s outlook. Additionally, the fact that Upland has never sold its token to investors or the team may help the project overcome the regulatory challenges that other crypto startups have faced.

In an effort to diversify and expand, Upland has partnered with the NFL Players Association (NFLPA). The collaboration introduces new NFLPA bundle types, including the Mixed Essential Bundle, Team Essential Bundle and Pass Bundle.

The 2023-2024 Upland Experience in partnership with the NFLPA promises gamified digital collectibles of NFL players, community activities and community-built shops celebrating the past season.

The big picture in blockchain gaming

SEGA co-COO Shuji Utsumi and Double Jump Tokyo CEO Hironobu Ueno see a future where blockchain technology will become prevalent in the gaming industry. They recognize the potential of blockchain to revolutionize gameplay, as demonstrated by the integration of non-fungible tokens (NFTs) into the highly anticipated game, “Battle of the Three Kingdoms.”

Another perspective from Takuya Tsuji, founder of Eureka Entertainment Ltd., highlights Asia’s growing role in the adoption of Web3 games and blockchain technology.

Asia’s gaming market is growing, with dedicated users of popular blockchain games like Axie Infinity in Southeast Asia and STEPN in Japan. The report from DappRadar outlines this trend, revealing that a significant percentage of gamers in Japan are aware of blockchain gaming and have a positive perception of it.

