UPI Panchang for Sunday, November 19, 2023

On November 19, 1998, impeachment hearings against President Bill Clinton were initiated by the United States House of Representatives. File photo: Ian Wagreich/UPI Chairman George W. Bush banter with Homeland Security Director Tom Ridge on November 12, 2002, a week before Congress voted to create the Cabinet-level Department of Homeland Security. Ridge became the first secretary of the department. File photo by Michael Kleinfeld/UPI Astronaut Alan Bean walks on the surface of the Moon as part of Apollo 12 on November 19, 1969. File photo courtesy of NASA

Today is Sunday, November 19, the 323rd day of 2023 with 42 more dates to come.

The moon is rising. The morning stars are Jupiter, Neptune, Uranus and Venus. The evening stars are Jupiter, Mercury, Neptune, Saturn, Uranus and Venus.

People born on this date are under the Scorpio zodiac sign. They include the English King Charles I in 1600; James Abram Garfield, 20th President of the United States, in 1831; Explorer Hiram Bingham, discoverer of the Inca city of Machu Picchu in 1875; Indian Prime Minister Indira Gandhi in 1917; actor Gene Tierney in 1920; Baseball Hall of Fame member Roy Campanella in 1921; talk show host Larry King in 1933; business executive Jack Welch in 1935; Entertainer Dick Cavett (age 87) in 1936; Entrepreneur Ted Turner (age 87) in 1936; actor Dan Haggerty in 1942; Fashion designer Calvin Klein in 1942 (aged 81); Actor Kathleen Quinlan (age 69) in 1954; Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi (age 69) in 1954; Eileen Collins, first female Space Shuttle commander in 1956 (age 67); Television personality Ann Curry (age 67) in 1956; Actor Glynis O’Connor (aged 67) in 1956; Screenwriter Charlie Kaufman (age 65) in 1958; Actor Allison Janney (age 64) in 1959; Actor Meg Ryan (age 62) in 1961; Actor Jodie Foster (aged 61) in 1962; Actor Terry Farrell (age 60) in 1963; country singer Billy Currington (age 50) in 1973; Entrepreneur Jack Dorsey (age 47) in 1976; Olympic gymnast Kerry Strug (age 46) in 1977; Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen (age 46) in 1977; Film producer Barry Jenkins (age 40) in 1979; Actor Adam Driver (age 40) in 1983; Rapper Tyga, born Michael Ray Stevenson, in 1989 (age 34).

On this date in history:

In 1863, US President Abraham Lincoln delivered the Gettysburg Address on the Civil War battlefield in Pennsylvania.

In 1932, Bonnie Parker and Clyde Barrow committed the first of their series of bank robberies. After four years, the notorious gangsters would come to an end.

In 1939, US President Franklin D. Roosevelt laid the cornerstone of his presidential library in Hyde Park, NY. During the ceremony, he teased reporters with the suggestion that he might run for a third term.

In 1954, the first automated toll collection machine went into service at the Union Toll Plaza on New Jersey’s Garden State Parkway.

Apollo 12 landed on the Moon in 1969. Astronauts Pete Conrad and Alan Bean have become the third and fourth humans to step on the Moon.

In 1985, President Ronald Reagan and Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev met for the first time in Geneva, Switzerland.

In 1995, in a close presidential election in Poland, former Communist Party leader Alexander Kwasniewski defeated incumbent Lech Walesa.

In 1997, Bobby McCaughey gave birth to septuplets in Des Moines, Iowa, the first time seven children were born and survived.

In 1998, impeachment hearings against President Bill Clinton were initiated by the United States House of Representatives.

In 2002, the U.S. Senate voted overwhelmingly to create the Cabinet-level Department of Homeland Security in the largest government reorganization in more than 50 years.

In 2005, Prince Albert II formally became King of Monaco, succeeding his late father Prince Rainier.

In 2018, Japanese authorities arrested Nissan Motors Chairman Carlos Ghosn on charges of underreporting his income by nearly $44 million. He was removed from the board in 2019.

In 2022, a gunman opened fire at a gay nightclub in Colorado Springs, Colorado, killing five and injuring another 25. The shooter, Anderson Lee Aldrich, pleaded guilty to five counts of murder and was sentenced to five consecutive life terms.

A thought for the day: “I don’t think about myself as being a woman and having anything to prove.” — American astronaut Eileen Collins

Source: www.upi.com