Upgrade Your Business Skills With These Online Classes

The Internet and streaming services have made it easier than ever to access high-quality career content.

From startup webinars to multi-week business courses, there’s no shortage of resources to take your career to new heights. These classes will help you embrace the entrepreneur within you and put that enthusiasm back into your step. Heck, some of these options might even make a great gift.

master Class

Whitney Wolfe Herd, founder and former CEO of dating app Bumble, recently unveiled her master class: Rewriting the Rules of Business and Life with Whitney. She shares lessons where she reveals her playbook for success as a female entrepreneur.

“My playbook is different,” she said. “I didn’t read a single business book. I followed my passion, commitment, and deep care for our customers to build my company. With my class, I’ll help members define what matters to them, and design lives and careers around those values.

Plus, expect to gain valuable insights on pursuing your ambition with confidence, building a viral brand, and redefining success.

MasterClass memberships start at $10 per month and users have access to over 180 classes.

tigerhall

Nelly Wartoft, CEO of Tigerhall, is a strong advocate of not needing an MBA to succeed in business. Wartoft, a Swedish entrepreneur, founded this social learning platform in 2019 to prove this, and to change how we approach professional development.

For a unique platform featuring articles, podcasts, “Ask Me Anything” live videos with global innovators, and more, you’ll pay $29 per month and can enroll in several self-paced courses. (Business pricing also available.)

You’ll learn from nearly 1,500 business leaders in a social media-esque setting to make learning fun. Some recent standout “trails” include getting your next promotion, leading a remote and hybrid team, and workplace productivity.

rekindle

Attention, ladies: This year-long online development program for female employees (from $299 per month) is a way for companies to invest in the success of their female employees.

Founded by Neeta Murthy, Rekindle focuses on the daily steps you take, and employs a systematic 12-month approach across 26 diverse skill and mindset modules. Based on behavioral science techniques, companies around the world have used the completely online program with rave reviews.

camp system

Who doesn’t want to be a better negotiator? Consider entrepreneur’s boot camp on steroids: the negotiation skill-builder. Choose between a self-paced version ($1,195) or the option to participate in eight Q&A sessions with a live coach ($2,000) as you learn to become a more effective communicator and decision-maker.

Although it is meant for those who want to increase their company’s revenue and attract more customers, you can also get big benefits in the personal area of ​​your life by taking this course.

brain gym

For $299 a year, work-life balance can be yours (or at least, get closer to that always-elusive place).

On the first Thursday of every month at 1pm, you will participate in a one-hour live webinar; You can also watch the recorded version at your leisure. And members can combine these presentations with monthly meditation sessions, worksheets, “Brain Hack Micro Trainings,” and more.

These days, work stress is out of control, so give yourself a chance to get back on track and dedicate some TLC to the almighty organ that is your brain.

promote you

Run by NYC native and NYU graduate Margot Black, it aims to help mid-career women (“anyone who wasn’t born with a selfie stick in their hand” as she put it) hone in on “their super skills,” And to help promote. With a course called Market Your Mastery.

The on-demand online class costs $179 and covers marketing, promotion, and social media skills. You can also combine this course with two private one-hour sessions with Black for $997.

Launch your coach practice

Those who have dreamed of becoming a life coach should give up the illusion of an easy path – it can be quite difficult.

“Many coaches who are new to the industry incorrectly believe that their success depends entirely on how big their heart is,” said Heather Lowe, certified professional recovery and life coach, founder of Ditch the Drink. “

“Without a strong foundation and strategy, coaches are often left without enough clients, exhausted from working too hard without results.”

In her lessons, Lowe teaches the tools and tricks of the trade for starting and growing a life-coaching business. The six-week online course includes six months of access to the curriculum, quarterly video calls with Lowe, and resources like sample contracts and mindset journal prompts.

Teach.io Academy

If you want to launch your own online course, there’s a course for that.

For $997, the Teach.io Academy walks you through the steps needed to design, create, and promote your course. In fact, you’ll see how you can turn your passion project into a lucrative online passive income stream, whether you’re an expert in graphic design, how to stop drinking, or influencer marketing. Expect it to take approximately 90 days to create your course.

Note: The idea is to spread your course on the Teach.io platform, which is “purpose-built to address common shortcomings in the market,” but you can host your course on any platform you choose. Can.

