Upgrade Cash Rewards Visa Card Review December 2023

For better or worse, card_name is not a traditional credit card. It’s kind of a mix of a personal loan (which upgrades are known for) and a revolving credit line. As we will outline, it has its advantages and disadvantages.

It’s rare that you see a solid rewards credit card that is willing to approve people with a “credit_score_needed” credit score (defined by FICO as 580+). But card_name does, and despite these relatively easy approval requirements, the card is a solid annual_fee cash back option. With a 1.5% return rate, it’s on par with (or better than) other popular cards for people with fair credit, like the card_name and Mission Lane Cash Back Visa® Credit Cards.

Read our card_name review to decide if this card is worth adding to your wallet.

Who is this card for?

If you’re someone who tends to rack up credit card debt and let it sit there while making minimum payments and accruing interest, Card_Name may be the product you need to learn healthy payment habits. This card will not allow that type of behavior. This applies a monthly payment that is significantly higher than what you get with most traditional credit cards, saving you money.

If your credit card strategy is to earn cash back, card_name is no slouch. You’ll get 1.5% cashback everywhere, though the way you earn it is a little unique (we’ll cover that soon). It is good for those who value simplicity.

This card’s application requirements aren’t as stringent as most rewards credit cards. Credit_Score_Needed People with credit score can qualify for this card. So even if your credit score is under 600, you may still have a chance at card_name.

premium features

Personal Loan/Credit Card Combo

Here’s what makes card_name unique.

When you open your account, you’ll receive a credit limit and interest rate, as well as a “loan term” ranging from 12 to 60 months. Whatever your balance is at the end of the month, Upgrade will automatically create an installment plan as per your approved loan term and a fixed APR to help you pay it off. For example, if you were approved for a 12-month period, you would have to make 12 equal payments resulting in you paying off the loan by the end of 12 months.

It guarantees predictability with your monthly payments, and it encourages you to pay off your debt more quickly than other credit cards.

higher credit limit

Card_name offers more credit lines than usual. While the exact limit you receive will depend on your creditworthiness, Upgrade says it’s possible to get up to $25,000. If you have a great credit score, you can get significantly higher revolving credit with card_name than if you applied for a card from another bank.

Free Cash Advance (Some Types)

CARD_NAME has a special capability that you won’t find on many other credit cards. You can transfer your line of credit directly to your bank account, allowing you to instantly convert your credit into cash. There is no charge for doing this. If you have an upcoming bill that needs to be paid with cash (rent, for example), this is a great solution.

award

You will receive bonus_miles when you open both a card_name and a Rewards Checking Plus account. You must make at least three debit card transactions within 60 days of account opening. If you don’t open a checking account, you won’t get the bonus.

Plus, the card earns 1.5% everywhere. But here’s the interesting thing: You’ll earn rewards when you pay for your purchases, not when you make the purchase. In other words, if you spend $600 on your card, you won’t earn anything. But when you pay that $600, you will earn $9.

When it comes to redeeming your rewards, no action is necessary on your part. Every month, Upgrade will automatically deposit the money you earn into your account. If you’re the type of person who likes to see their earnings grow, or don’t want to touch their rewards but want to go on a vacation, splurge, or something similar once or twice a year, then This may bother you.

How to get maximum benefit from the card

It’s worth repeating: You should never carry a balance on your card across multiple billing cycles. This will attract interest which will definitely eat into your credit card earnings.

That said, interest accrues on card_name (typically) immediately after you make a purchase. Most other credit cards give you a grace period to pay off your balance before it starts accruing interest.

Therefore, this card is only useful for people who either:

Lack of balance and determination to pay your bills on time.

You will use the card to pay cash bills by transferring money from the card to your bank account.

If these don’t describe you, you’re probably better off with a traditional credit card that offers a grace period.

Pros and cons

card_name has a lot going for it. You will get respectable returns for any expenses incurred through this; Its annual_fee annual fee means whatever cashback you earn from it is yours to spend; It won’t charge you any fees for cash advances; It also comes with a nice welcome bonus (as long as you open an upgraded checking account with the card).

However, the main feature of the card can be considered a fall rather than a draw.

True, the card’s instant repayment method means that those who make a habit of carrying a balance on a credit card are almost guaranteed to pay low interest. But if you need to maintain the balance for a long time due to any emergency, this card can make your life difficult. Any loan you take out on this card is likely to require much higher monthly payments than other credit cards.

Again, there is no grace period with the card_name, so you will be affected by the card’s APR as you swipe. In contrast, most credit cards offer a 20+ day grace period to pay off your balance before interest accrues.

Ultimately, the card will not work to withdraw money from an ATM. This is something you shouldn’t do if you can help it, but it’s still a nice feature to have when you’re in a bind.

optional

If the name of the card doesn’t suit your lifestyle, there are other credit cards that offer similar returns for your spending.

card name

card_name is for those with fair credit that earns 1.5% back on all purchases (like card_name). It doesn’t have many other benefits to write about, and it charges an annual_fee. Those with reasonable credit can’t be too selective, and you’re in the market for cash back, this isn’t a bad option.

card name

If you have good credit (credit score of at least 670), the annual_fee annual_fee card_name is an especially good deal. It earns a minimum of 1.5% cashback on purchases, but the cap is much higher. you’ll get:

5% back on travel purchases through the Chase Travel Portal.

3% back at food and drug stores.

1.5% back for all other qualifying purchases.

Bonus_Miles_Full. This means you’ll effectively earn between 3% and 10% on all your purchases during the first 12 months from account opening.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

Is card_name worth it?

If you carry a balance from month to month, or if you have a habit of requesting cash advances, card_name may be helpful to you. But because this card doesn’t offer an interest-free grace period for purchases, it’s not the wisest decision for people who can qualify for a traditional rewards credit card and pay their balance in full each month. Are.

What credit score is required for card_name?

You must have at least credit_score_required credit score when applying for card_name. FICO defines “fair” credit as between 580 and 667.

Is card_name a real credit card?

card_name is a real credit card. It operates differently than a traditional credit card, but it still offers a revolving credit line that is made available to you again once you’ve paid off a portion of your balance. .

