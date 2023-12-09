In this week’s edition

– Donor to University of Pennsylvania withdraws $100 million gift after disastrous anti-Semitism hearings

– President Biden wipes out $5 billion in student debt for 80,000 borrowers

– McDonald’s launches new restaurant spinoff CosMc’s

– Google makes massive AI upgrade to rival Microsoft

-Apple hits new milestone, giving investors time for the holidays

– Next week’s Federal Reserve meeting will be cloudy as November jobs report continues

Top story: $100 million donation off the table

Following testimony by University of Pennsylvania President Liz Magill on anti-Semitism on campus, major donor Ross Stevens, founder and CEO of Stone Ridge Asset Management, said he and his company “are shocked by the university’s stance on anti-Semitism on campus “

Ross’s 2017 gift to Penn included partnership units in the company, now valued at about $100 million, which will help the university establish a financial innovation center. Stevens’ attorneys sent a letter to the university indicating that the school had violated Stone Ridge’s limited partnership agreement through failure to follow anti-discrimination and anti-harassment rules. This news was first reported by Axios… Continue reading here.

MIT President Sally Kornbluth and Harvard President Claudine Gay also faced criticism for their weak responses.

University of Pennsylvania President Liz Magill during a House Education and Workforce Committee hearing on December 5, 2023 in Washington, DC.

Video, The presidents of Harvard, MIT and UPenn failed to address “rampant anti-Semitism” on campus in a congressional hearing, drawing further outrage from alumni.

Biden eliminated $5 billion: 80,000 student loan borrowers got early discharge benefits after President Biden announced he would forgive $5 billion in student loans… Continue reading here.

Video: Shark Tank’s Kevin O’Leary called the move “un-American”.

President Biden

McDonald’s 2.0: As Mickey D’s celebrates its annual investor day, consumers get their first look at its new spinoff, Kosmac. The fast-food chain made an official announcement on the “small-format, beverage-based” brand, confirming it’s getting a small pilot test in the US and giving investors more details about it along with several other initiatives Has been… Continue reading here.

Video:Meet McDonald’s CosMc’s restaurants.

Gemini enters the AI ​​race with momentum: Google begins phased rollout of its latest artificial intelligence Software, Gemini, in a highly anticipated release, as the tech giants aim to outdo each other… Continue reading here.

This follows Microsoft’s deep involvement with Sam Altman’s OpenAI, when his dismissal and reappointment cost the company a non-voting seat on the board.

Video: Meet the man who runs Google’s Bard.

Apple Glow: The maker of iPhones and Macs regained its $3 trillion market cap. The tech giant first achieved the milestone in June. So far this year, Apple shares have risen 49%, outpacing the S&P 500’s rise of more than 19%… Read more Apple news here.

Apple CEO Tim Cook (center, left) stands next to Sofia Leyva of Argentina as she purchases Apple’s new iPhone 15 during a launch event at the Fifth Avenue Apple Store.

Wall Street ends week’s jobs report: All three major averages rose modestly in the week after the November jobs report was warmer than expected, pulling the unemployment rate lower. Federal Reserve officials will consider this data and Tuesday’s consumer inflation numbers before their final meeting of the year… Continue reading here.

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell speaks during a news conference after the Federal Open Market Committee meeting on September 20, 2023.

