Updated 2025 RAM 1500 Lineup Adds “Don’t Call It a Hybrid” RAMCharger

ram 1500 ramcharger Stellantis

Among the current crop of full-size pickup trucks, the Nissan Titan and Ram 1500 are the oldest designs, launched in 2016 and 2018, respectively. Nissan is addressing that problem by discontinuing the Titan in 2024. But Stellantis is giving its big trucks a significant update that includes removing all V8 engines and adding a new Ramcharger version with a V6 and a battery that they really don’t want anyone calling a plug-in hybrid. .

a slight redesign

Spy photos of the 2025 RAM trucks have been circulating online for months and the fact that only the front and rear of the truck have been extensively covered gives a strong hint about the extent of the redesign, which may not be very extensive. Is. Most sheet metal is transported and apparently this is not a problem. Despite the familiarity, the Ram 1500 is arguably still the best-looking full-size truck on the market.

2025 ram 1500 tungsten © 2023 Stellantis

The headlamp clusters have become thinner and on Limited trims and above, they now feature standard twin bifunctional LED projectors. There’s a slightly wider grille in the middle that now leans slightly forward, probably to make modern trucks not look attractive enough.

New for 2025 is an even more premium luxury truck than the Limited called Tungsten. The Tungsten trim was first previewed earlier this year on the Ram 1500 Rev electric pickup. On the internal combustion Tungsten, there are other changes to the front fascia including the removal of the traditional steel bumper found on trucks in favor of a bumper cover that is more integrated into the design. It gives a cleaner, more upscale look to a truck that isn’t intended to go any further off-road than a dirt track to your lakeside cabin.

2025 ram 1500 tungsten Stellantis

On the inside, the Ram remains relatively familiar which is again a good thing. Even after several years on the market, the Ram 1500’s cabin is still one of the best looking and feeling among large trucks. The materials and colors have been further upgraded for the new year and the touchscreen has also been improved.

2025 ram 1500 Stellantis

The 12-inch portrait style infotainment screen features a new higher resolution display on the lower end trims. Top trims now get an even larger 14.5-inch screen and front passengers can also have their own 10.25-inch display with a filter that blocks the driver from seeing the screen, like the Jeep Wagoneer and Grand Cherokee. There are now 6 USB ports on the front (3 each of Type-A and Type-C) and 4 for the rear seat. The large screen is surrounded by dedicated climate control buttons so you don’t have to search through menus for quick temperature adjustments.

New Technical Features

The 2025 Ram 1500 is the first Stellantis product to offer hands-free driver assistance capabilities, similar to the Ford BlueCruise and GM Super Cruise. Hands-on Active Driving Assist helps keep the truck centered in lane on all roads. The driver may remove his hands when driving on approved mapped roads, but must continue to view the road with an infrared camera and ensure that the driver’s eyes and hands are in safe condition. Ram is also launching a new premium audio setup powered by Klipsch for 2025.

2025 ram 1500 tungsten speaker cover © 2023 Stellantis

Ram has also added a Trailer Hitch Assist system similar to the Trailer Hitch Assist system offered by Ford on F-Series trucks. Using a rear backup camera and other sensors, it can automatically back up the truck and align the hitch ball with the trailer for easy connection. Like Ford’s current trucks, the Gas Ram will offer an electrical outlet in the bed with an inverter that can output up to 2-kilowatts for tools or other gear.

end of hemi

It shouldn’t be a surprise to anyone that the 2025 Ram 1500 no longer offers a V8 engine. As the best-selling Stellantis vehicle in North America, Ram trucks have a significant impact on the automaker’s corporate average fuel economy and while the Hemi V8s were strong, they were thirsty. With the worst CAFE numbers in the industry, Stellantis needed a revamp. The experienced reliable and affordable 3.6-liter Pentastar V6 with eTorque mild hybrid system remains the standard engine in the new RAM.

2025 ram 1500 rebel Stellantis

But for those who need more power, the 3.0-liter twin-turbocharged Hurricane inline six that debuted in the Wagoneer last year is now an upgrade option with two different power levels. The standard output variant produces 420-hp and 469 lb-ft of torque, easily outpacing the 5.7-liter Hemi. The high-output version produces 540-hp and 521 lb-ft, which is even more than the Wagoneer.

This aluminum block and head engine is designed to be extremely strong with cross-bolted steel main bearing caps and plasma coated cylinders that are stronger than steel liners. Ram officials won’t say exactly what the Hurricane is capable of producing, but there are indications that with more boost, it may be able to rival the soon-to-be-discontinued Hellcat supercharged V8.

2025 ram 1500 power outlet Stellantis

With production of the 700-hp Hellcat ending in late 2023, the TRX badge is also being put on the shelf for the time being. Ram chief Tim Kuniskis wouldn’t say whether it will return, but the “on-the-shelf” comment hints that we might see it again someday. Until that happens, the TRX’s high-speed desert running capability is being largely carried forward in the new RHO model powered by the high-output Hurricane engine. With 540-hp, it still trails the 450-hp 3.5-liter EcoBoost in the standard F-150 Raptor.

don’t call it hybrid

ram 1500 ramcharger Stellantis

In June 2021, when Stellantis prepared its master plan to go electric, several vehicles were hinted at, but no details were given. They have been slowly coming out over the past two years. One of those hints was a reference to the Range Extender electric pickup. In April of this year, we saw the Ram 1500 Rev with a claimed range of up to 500 miles thanks to its massive 229 kWh capacity. Range extenders have been hinted at several times, but only now do we have actual details in the form of the RAM 1500 RAMCharger, with at least two instances of name redundancy.

Despite insisting on not calling the RamCharger a hybrid, it is actually a plug-in series hybrid. There are two main forms of hybrid powertrain, parallel hybrid where one engine and electric drive system can power both wheels, as is the case with most hybrids on the road today. The second is a series hybrid where the engine is used only to drive the generator which produces electricity to charge the battery and the electric motor drives the wheels.

Ram 1500 Ramcharger Tradesman Stellantis

The original 2007 Chevrolet Volt concept was a series hybrid, but by the time the car went into production, re-use of off-the-shelf components to save costs converted it to a parallel one in some driving cases. The Fisker Karma was a plug-in series hybrid and also has Nissan’s current e-Power systems in Japan, although they have smaller batteries and no plug, so the engine charges the battery continuously.

Ramcharger is another type of beast. Like the Rev, it is built on the STLA frame EV platform. Stellantis’ gas engine trucks and utility vehicles have frame rails that essentially run straight from front to back. The STLA frame version has rails that extend outward between the axles, allowing room for the larger battery used by GM. The Ford Lightning uses a modified version of the ICE frame with straight rails, limiting battery size to just 130 kWh compared to the 168-kWh standard battery in the Rev.

ram 1500 ramcharger Stellantis

The RamCharger gets a 92-kWh battery which is not much smaller than the standard 98-kWh unit in the Lightning. At RamCharger, this battery is estimated to deliver an electric range of approximately 145 miles. Propulsion comes from the same front and electric drive units as the Rev, producing 663-hp and 615 lb-ft of torque. That’s enough for an estimated 0-60 mph time of 4.4 seconds.

Sitting atop the front-drive unit is a modified Pentastar V6 with an electric generator mounted in the rear of the block. The generator can produce up to 130-kilowatts continuously and up to 190-kilowatts to meet momentary demand.

By default, the RamCharger runs on battery juice and as it approaches the 20% state of charge, the V6 generator combination kicks in to maintain or build up the level of charge in the main battery. There is a 27-gallon gas tank between the battery and the rear axle. This combination is expected to provide a range of approximately 690 miles.

ram 1500 ramcharger Stellantis

Like the plug-in hybrid 4XE system on Jeep, the RamCharger offers multiple modes, including Eco, E-Save, and Electric+. E-Save mode forces the generator to run, allowing battery charge to be conserved for a later time or to build up charge for anticipated additional load, such as when towing a heavy trailer for a long time. Climbing the grade.

Like the Rev, the RamCharger will be capable of towing 14,000-lbs and will have a payload capacity of 2,625-lbs. That’s nearly double the payload capacity of the Silverado EV and 400 pounds more than the lightest version of the Lightning. While maximum range when towing depends on many variables such as the size and aerodynamic characteristics of the trailer as well as the terrain, Ram engineers estimate it to be capable of towing a large trailer for at least 300 miles on relatively flat terrain. Should be. Full charge.

The presence of a V6-generator combination means that unlike the Rev, the RamCharger won’t be able to offer the frunk. But for those who need to tow long distances, plus have a truck that handles almost all daily driving without using any gas, the RamCharger is better than any other plug-in hybrid in the world. A unique combination with far greater capacity and electric range.

ram 1500 ramcharger Stellantis

The RamCharger is expected to launch alongside the Rav in late 2024, but like the battery electric truck, Ram isn’t talking price yet. However, Kuniskis highlighted the cost of the 76-kWh difference in battery size between the RamCharger and the standard Range Rev. Assuming a conservative estimate of $120/kWh for the battery, RamCharger’s smaller battery could save over $9,000 in battery costs. Adding $4,000 to $5,000 for the generator and associated hardware, the RamCharger could be at least several thousand dollars cheaper to build than if it wasn’t necessary to buy it, and it would probably weigh the same as a standard Range Rev with a full tank of fuel. ,

ram 1500 ramcharger Stellantis

A trio of electric full-size truck variants could be the combination Stellantis needs to make a real dent in the market, despite being a little late to entry. With versions featuring 2 batteries offering 350 to 500 miles of range, and a version with an on-board generator to keep the batteries in a useful state of charge, this could be just what Stellantis needs to meet its CAFE compliance goals. Kuniskis declined to say how many Revs and RamChargers he expects to sell, but he said he needs to electrify at least 20% of his trucks to meet Stellantis’ compliance requirements, while the company has a broad target of 50% BEV market share by 2030. So Ram will likely aim for about 80,000 to 100,000 sales of its battery-powered trucks in the initial years.

The new Hurricane-powered Gas Ram 1500 will go on sale in the fourth quarter with the Rev and RamCharger in early 2024.