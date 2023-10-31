UPDATE: The Truth About Target

(Photo by Fatih Aktas/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

On September 26, Target announced it was closing nine stores “because theft and organized retail crime…are contributing to unsustainable business performance.” Target said that before deciding to close the stores, it had “invested heavily in strategies to deter and prevent theft and organized retail crime.” But ultimately, Target claimed, those efforts failed to make those stores “successful.”

Target did not provide any data that would support the claim that it closed stores due to theft. Nevertheless, the press release sparked a flood of credible media coverage from nearly every major outlet, sometimes contextualizing Target’s decision as part of a larger trend affecting multiple retailers. CNN reported, “The big box chain is part of a wave of retailers – both large and small – that say they are struggling to prevent store crimes that have hurt their bottom lines.” “Many have closed stores or made changes to merchandise and layout.”

On October 5, Popular Information analyzed publicly available crime data for Target stores closing in New York and San Francisco. This data revealed that shops that were being closed had lower levels of theft than nearby shops that remained open. A report in the Seattle Times notes Target’s shuttering of stores in the Seattle area follows the same pattern.

Over the past three weeks, the story has changed regarding Target’s store closings. William Blair is an investment bank that manages approximately $61 billion of client assets. On October 25, William Blair published a report titled, “High levels of organized theft and retailer opportunism undercut the narrative.” The report acknowledges that theft levels did increase in 2022, but rather than an alarming trend, it represents “a generalization reduction resulting from the pandemic, when temporary closures and subsequent in-store shopping restrictions led to increases in theft and “There was a more dramatic reduction.” The report said retailers are emphasizing the impact of piracy “to deflect attention from margin headwinds in the form of higher promotions and weak inventory management in recent quarters.”

Furthermore, William Blair says, “Believe.”[s] Some of the more permanent store closures recently implemented under the guise of shrinkage are related to the poor performance of these locations.” The report specifically cites Popular Information’s analysis to raise questions about Target’s store closures, and suggests reports that the company has “ulterior, more opportunistic motives.” “The stores closed by Target are smaller-format locations, a concept the company introduced more in 2018.” After a major push, Target has not discussed the initiative since 2020.” According to the report, Target may blame the increase in thefts for “masking other issues.” The report said Walmart closed four small stores in Chicago in April 2023 and “did not blame crime or theft, but rather acknowledged strategies such as reducing its (sic) footprint…underperforming expectations.”

The William Blair Report generated coverage that was far more skeptical of the retailers’ claims. “Chains are using theft to hide other issues,” CNN reported on October 27, citing William Blair and Popular Information.

The report also said that “one reason companies are being more vocal on the contraction relative to the incremental impact is to try to encourage some type of government action.” That strategy seems to be working.

Earlier this year, Senators Catherine Cortez Masto (D-NV) and Chuck Grassley (R-IA) re-introduced a bill that attempts to crack down on organized retail theft. The bill, known as the Combating Organized Retail Crime Act, seeks to create an “Organized Retail Crime Coordination Center” within the Department of Homeland Security. The authors of the bill claim that “organized retail crime…has been a growing concern for retailers, the industry, and law enforcement.” The bill states that the center will monitor “federal law enforcement efforts related to organized retail crime” and align these activities with state and local investigations. Its director will be appointed by the head of ICE.

Now, as retail lobbying groups increase pressure on Congress, Cortez Masto and Grassley along with the National Retail Federation (NRF) are renewing calls for the Organized Retail Crime Act. In a press release published last week, Cortez Masto’s office claimed that “[o]Organized retail crime causes retailers to lose $720,000 for every $1 billion in sales – up 50 percent since 2015.” But the press release doesn’t mention that this figure is from three years ago . According to the NRF, a trade association that represents the largest retailers in the county, “organized retail crime cost retailers an average of $719,548 per $1 billion in sales” in 2020. After 2020, the NRF stopped estimating the costs of organized retail crime.

If this number is accurate, it would mean that losses due to organized retail crime were 0.07% of total retail sales in 2020. This is a very small portion of the total “shrinkage” – an industry term for inventory losses from external theft, employee theft, damage, and administrative errors. The NRF reported that the average shrinkage rate in 2020 was 1.6% of total sales. This means that for every $1 billion in sales, retailers lost at least $15 million in inventory due to No Related to organized retail crime. This is more than 20 times the loss caused by organized retail crime.

NRF’s most recent National Retail Security Survey, published in September 2023, shows that internal issues such as “employee theft” and “process, control failures and errors” cause the contraction for most retailers. For example, in 2022, losses due to operational mistakes and errors amounted to 0.4% of total retail sales. This means that retailers lost $4 million for every $1 billion in sales last year due to operational errors.

Nevertheless, the Cortez Masto press release claimed that “organized crime retail sales increased by more than 25% nationwide last year.” The senator’s office told Popular Information that it took this data point from the NRF’s 2022 Retail Security Survey. But Cortez Masto’s statement is wrong. The study found that “organized retail crime incidents increased by an average of 26.5%” in 2021, not 2022. And in 2021, the year of the reported increase in organized retail crime, the total decline in the retail industry, according to the NRF, was 1.4% – 0.2% less than the previous year.

The 2021 increase was based on a survey of just 63 retailers. And whether a retailer had a significant organized retail theft problem depended on whether they hired a team of people to keep track of organized retail theft. “On average, respondents have a [organized retail crime] The team registered 3.3 times growth [organized retail crime] Those events were compared with those that did not have any [organized retail crime] Team,” NRF reported.

An NRF spokesperson told Popular Information that the group no longer provides estimates of the cost of organized retail crime to retailers. The group says it stopped attempting to measure the problem because it believed the estimates were too low. “One reason for the move away from reporting dollar figures is that the value of the reported dollar [organized retail crime] “This probably represents the tip of the iceberg and the problem may be greatly underestimated,” the spokesperson said, claiming the NRF is “systematically underreporting.” [organized retail crime] activity throughout the industry.” The spokesperson also emphasized that “a significant part of the impact of [organized retail crime] Citing an alleged increase in violence, there is no connection to dollar losses.

